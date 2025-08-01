EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Longtime Associate, Is Moved From Florida to a Prison in Texas

The quiet transfer comes as her attorneys are seeking for her to receive a pardon or commutation from President Trump in exchange for her cooperation in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite convicted for her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s underage sex trafficking operation, was quietly removed late Thursday from the Federal Correctional Institution, Tallahassee, in northern Florida, and is now at a federal prison in Texas

“We can confirm, Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas,” a BOP spokesman tells the Sun.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Sun that Ms. Maxwell was temporarily moved to FCI Oakdale in Louisiana prior to her move to Texas.

“She is not staying in Oakdale,” the source said while the transfer was underway. “It was a brief stopover. Officials from Texas were expected to take custody of her shortly after the handoff, and she is being moved again to an undisclosed location.”

Her transfer, the source says, was handled by BOP officials themselves — rather than by the U.S. Marshals Service, which typically oversees interstate inmate transport.

The Sun has reached out to Ms. Maxwell’s legal team, for comment.

Ms. Maxwell met in Florida over two days last week with Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, where, according to her attorneys, she answered questions about her knowledge of Epstein’s activities. The meeting came among fevered interest in the Epstein case, and pressure on the Trump Administration to release everything the government knows about the late financier. Epstein was arrested in 2019 and indicted for sex trafficking. He died that year in his jail cell. A coroner has ruled his death a suicide.

Ms. Maxwell was close for decades with Epstein. Her attorneys are believed to be seeking a pardon or commutation from President Trump in exchange for her cooperation.

Ms. Maxwell, 63, was convicted in December 2021 on five federal counts related to the recruitment and grooming of young women, some underage, for Epstein’s sexual gratification. In June 2022, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She has been pursuing an appeal based in part on her assertion that Epstein’s 2008 plea deal with the federal government – in which he plead guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution – should have shielded her from prosecution.

Epstein’s 2019 federal indictment by the Southern District of New York was controversial due to the plea agreement with the U.S. attorney in South Florida, which Epstein’s legal team said applied to all federal jurisdictions. Had he not died, this would have been central to his defense. Legal experts tell the Sun that Ms. Maxwell has a colorable case in her appeal, which gives her some leverage in negotiations.