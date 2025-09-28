Giuliani and Dominion Voting Systems Settle $1.3 Billion Defamation Suit

Unnamed terms end the four-year lawsuit over whether the president’s former personal attorney undermined confidence in one of America’s largest voting machine companies.

Dominion Voting Systems has agreed to end its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, settling the case over the former New York mayor’s claim that the company’s 2020 voting machines were insecure.

On Friday, the two sides submitted a filing in federal court at Washington, D.C., to dismiss the suit permanently and with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

The filing states no terms for the agreement except that each party will pay its own attorneys’ fees, expenses, and costs.

The case originated in 2021 when Dominion accused Mr. Giuliani of damaging its reputation for suggesting that President Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election was the result of faulty election-counting equipment. Mr. Giuliani, another of Mr. Trump’s attorneys, Sidney Powell, and others claimed that the machines used in the state of Georgia could be easily manipulated. Mr. Biden won the battleground state, as did the two Democratic challengers in the Senate races, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, flipping control of the U.S. Senate in runoff elections that were held on Jan. 5, 2021.

The unproven accusations contributed to animosity over the election that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at Washington, D.C. It also eroded confidence in America’s election integrity and led to calls to return to paper ballots. Death threats against the company’s leadership forced several executives to briefly go into hiding.

“For Dominion — whose business is producing and providing voting systems for elections — there are no accusations that could do more to damage Dominion’s business or to impugn Dominion’s integrity, ethics, honesty, and financial integrity,” the withdrawn lawsuit stated. “Giuliani’s statements were calculated to — and did in fact — provoke outrage and cause Dominion enormous harm.”

Dominion’s former director of product strategy and security, Eric D. Coomer, also sued Ms. Powell, who called him out explicitly. That case was settled in June 2024.