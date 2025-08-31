Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized Following Bizarre New Hampshire Auto Accident

‘America’s Mayor’ stopped to help out a woman on the side of the road, only to be rear-ended a few minutes later.

‘America’s Mayor,’ Rudy Giuliani, is recovering in a New Hampshire hospital following a car accident on Saturday minutes after he assisted a domestic violence victim on the side of the road.

The former New York City mayor was in the Granite State on business when he pulled over to help a female motorist who had been involved in what was described as a “domestic violence situation.” After police arrived, Mr. Giuliani departed.

A few minutes later, he was hit from behind at a high speed by a female driver who had nothing to do with the earlier incident.

“He was not targeted. It was random. It was a woman. It wasn’t the person’s husband. It was totally wrong-place-wrong-time,” the mayor’s head of security, Michael Ragusa, tells the New York Sun.

Batting down rumors on social media that the attack was targeted, Mr. Ragusa said that is patently false. “We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories,” he said.

Mr. Giuliani, 81, suffered from a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg. He did not require surgery, but he will need a brace for his back during recovery, Mr. Ragusa said.

“He’s in great spirits. He doesn’t need any surgery. He’s going to be in the hospital for a couple days,” Mr. Ragusa said, adding that when he recovers fully, it will be “like nothing ever happened.”

Mr. Ragusa said that while the investigation into the car accident is ongoing, sources told him that since Mr. Giuliani was rear-ended, the other driver is “100 percent at fault.”

As for the domestic violence incident, that investigation is also ongoing, but Mr. Ragusa said he does not know the details of the case, only that Mr. Giuliani “waited until police arrived. He did what he had to do” and then he left.

Mr. Giuliani is being assisted by his business partner and medical provider, who met him at the hospital.