Whoopi Goldberg Forced To Make On-Air Correction on ‘The View’ After Falsely Saying Trump Was Silent on Brown, Bondi Beach

The co-host admits the president ‘did say something,’ but it was not ‘what I would have liked to have heard.’

The principal co-host of ABC’s “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg, was forced to issue an on-air correction shortly after she excoriated President Trump for his social media post about the murder of Hollywood director Rob Reiner. During her tongue-lashing, she falsely stated that the president had been silent on two other tragedies that transpired over the weekend: the shooting at Brown University and the attack at Bondi Beach in Australia.

Ms. Goldberg’s rant came after Mr. Trump wrote a lengthy post on Truth Social on Monday morning about the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in which he blamed their deaths on “Trump derangement syndrome.”

Ms. Goldberg said on Monday, “I don’t understand the man in that White House. Because he talks so much about Charlie Kirk and caring. And suddenly, this is what he puts out. Have you no shame? No shame at all? Can you get any lower? I don’t think so.”

“And what do you have to say about what’s happened around the world? Where is our voice as Americans? Somebody’s gotta speak up for us. Our hearts are breaking through all of this. Through Rob, through what happened at Bondi Beach, what happened at Brown. And you don’t find the time to say, ‘As Americans, we hate what’s happening.’ You ain’t my president, man,” she said.

After returning from the commercial break, Ms. Goldberg was forced to make a correction to her assertion that the president had been silent on the shooting at Brown University, which left two students dead and nine others injured, and the attack at a Jewish celebration at Bondi Beach at Sydney, Australia, which left at least 15 people dead and dozens more injured.

“I’m going to make a correction here. As it turns out, yesterday, apparently, ‘You Know Who’ put his condolences out to the people who are looking down at us from Heaven and the folks at Brown,” Ms. Goldberg said. “So my bad, you did say something. Not what I would have liked to have heard from you, but you did do it, so there you go.”

Within hours of the news of the shooting at Brown, Mr. Trump spoke to reporters, saying he had been fully briefed. He added that “all we can do right now is pray for the victims.”

And during an event at the White House on Sunday, Mr. Trump said, “I want to just pay my respects to the people — unfortunately, two are no longer with us — at Brown University. Nine injured, and two are looking down on us right now from heaven.”

“And, likewise, in Australia, as you know, there was a terrible attack … And that was an antisemitic attack, obviously. And I just want to pay my respects to everybody,” he said.

He also promised that there would be “a lot of damage done” to the individual responsible for the attack on American soldiers in Syria that killed two soldiers and an interpreter and injured three others.

“The View,” a live program produced by ABC News but hosted by comedians and other non-journalists, has repeatedly run into problems with its far-left hosts making defamatory and sometimes false remarks concerning conservatives. On-duty Disney lawyers have been vigilant in forcing the co-hosts to make on-camera corrections and clarifications in real time.

In an infamous broadcast in November 2024, the co-hosts were forced to read four “legal notes” regarding comments made about Mr. Trump’s Cabinet nominees during the show.

The latest false statement comes in the face of increased scrutiny of ABC News from Mr. Trump and the White House. Late last month, the White House released a list of 17 incidents that it said were evidence of ABC News’s “long, rich tradition of peddling lies, conspiracies, and outright opinion thinly veiled as fact.”

Mr. Trump also said that the Federal Communications Commission should “look at” revoking ABC’s broadcast license after the network’s chief White House correspondent, Mary Bruce, frustrated the president with several questions, including asking why he did not unilaterally release the Epstein files.

Late last year, Disney paid Mr. Trump $16 million after one of its star news personalities, the former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos, during an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace on his eponymous Sunday morning show, falsely and repeatedly said Mr. Trump had been “found liable for rape.” Mr. Stephanopoulos’s name was attached to a correction on an article about the interview that said he regretted making the comment.

ABC News did not comment.