Google Announces New Budget Pixel 9a

It’s not unusual for me to conclude a new phone review by saying to buy a refurbished version of a previous year’s device, but never has that recommendation been more full-throated than the iPhone 16E. The latest iPhone may be the least expensive model on sale, but it has a 60hz, dimmer screen, a thick forehead notch, a single inferior camera, and no wireless charging despite still costing $599. You could buy a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro for almost the same money, which is better in every way.

Google has a similar problem with their newly announced, latest budget phone, the Pixel 9a; but, starting at only $499, with far more competitive specifications, it is a significantly better new buy. Put simply, it is a better phone than the iPhone 16e in every single way. Google says it will be available “beginning in April.”

Google Pixel 9a in White. Courtesy of Google

On the front, it has a 6.3″, variable refresh rate OLED screen, going up to 120hz, with a punch-hole 13MP selfie camera and relatively thin bezels; and on the back, it has a more compact camera bump than the main Pixel line, but still contains but a 48-megapixel primary camera, and 13-megapixel ultrawide. iPhones and Pixels both consistently have the best cameras on the market, but Google’s performance has less to do with the hardware than their tuning, so I wouldn’t expect the photos to be a noticeable drop in quality from the main Pixel line.

Internally, the 9a runs the same Tensor G4 chipset as the Pixel 9 but bumps the battery from 4,700 mAh to 5,100 mAh; and supports both wired and wireless charging. In everyday use, there should be few noticeable differences between this “budget” phone and the mainline $799 Pixel 9, and both come with 7 years of Android software support. It also has IP68 water and dust resistance, which is as good as you can get on a phone.

Google Pixel 9a. Courtesy of Google

The only meaningful “budget” element is the use of a plastic composite on the back instead of glass. It doesn’t feel close to as premium, but it also ages well, and most customers will use a phone case anyway. Unlike the iPhone 16e, this also comes in more colors than just black and white, with a lavender “Iris” color and Google’s beautiful bold pink “Peony” color, which would be my choice.

Google Pixel 9a Colorways. Courtesy of Google

This is a marked update on the already excellent Pixel 8a, but if you’re considering buying one, I still recommend last year’s model, particularly given Google’s heavy discounting. For $100 more, you can buy a brand new Pixel 8 Pro, the previous year’s flagship Pixel. That’s an exceptional phone, and if it were my money, that’s the phone I would buy; and I can confidently say that as I did.