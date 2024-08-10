Designing a sneaker is easy. There are standard molds you can buy in bulk for every style you would desire, and endless number of Chinese factories will take your CAD and turn it into a real shoe. The result might not be great, but it will be a shoe you can wear.

But designing a great, durable, comfortable, performance-focused shoe is an engineering marvel. It’s not just a matter of coloring in a shape or finding some different look for a sneaker. It’s a 3D puzzle of chemistry, physics, material science, and design, each needing to fit just right to work for its function. To make a pair that can withstand the forces our feet put them through and do so consistently and reliably, in a way that improves athletic performance, requires immense expertise, intelligence, and creativity.

Put simply, the minds behind the classic sneakers — the shoes that dominate so comprehensively on court and track that they become iconic on the street — are true geniuses.

GoRuck Rough Runners in pink. Courtesy of GoRuck

And so, my attention was drawn when listening to an episode of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, where they interviewed Paul Litchfield, creator of the legendary Reebok Pump. The whole podcast is a delight — Litchfield’s knowledge and passion are infectious — but my ears were particularly pricked by his mention of a new company he works for, GoRuck, where he develops the footwear. Having tried a pair of their sneakers, you can tell. GoRuck’s Rough Runners are superb, with a quality far beyond their relatively modest price tag.

For the unfamiliar, GoRuck is a company founded by Jason and Emily McCarthy, who met when they were in the Special Forces and CIA, respectively. They wanted to make a rucksack that would be equally at home in Baghdad and New York City, so started GoRuck; and from this, the brand has grown into wider apparel and footwear ranges, selling to CrossFit enthusiasts, trail runners, and the average consumer alike, while still being an American business that donates one percent of annual revenue to nonprofits supporting veterans.

The Rough Runners is their lightweight, all-purpose running shoe, and despite being performance-oriented, are excellent for all-day walking, and come in chic color schemes from a “baton rouge” burgundy and white, to an electric blue and orange gum, and the standard all grey and all black. The best is the elegant “white and seaspray” colorway that I own, which have a hint of Prada America’s Cup.

GoRuck Rough Runners in Seaspray and White. Courtesy of GoRuck

The material on the upper is quite unlike any other shoe in my collection, with a TPU film providing reinforcement to a thin, dense 100D polyester mesh. Though unimpressive on first inspection, the result is that they feel exceptionally light and breathable, yet far more durable than a natural cloth and don’t crease. I accidentally spilled an espresso onto the toe box, which would have been game over on a white cotton upper, but some soap and a quick scrub completely removed it.

The midsole looks very standard — its debossing feels very outdated and inexpensive, reminiscent of Sketchers — but under foot, also proves to be very impressive and comfortable. Namely, it’s made of EVA but of varying density. It provides slim, dense support under the ball of the foot and a squishy, flexible rear, particularly right in the center where your heel strikes.

Standing still, they don’t feel remarkable, but in motion, this lends to a pleasant, gliding roll to your gait, with each step pushing you forward. You can get this feeling in elite running shoes which use a carbon shank, but that only works when you’re really moving, and more general-use shoes that have tried to employ this tech — notably Nike’s ACG Mountain Fly — become uncomfortable when worn for an extended period for less intensive tasks. The pressure of the shank, which gives that propulsive energy, is sent directly into the soft of your foot.

The Rough Runners are the first sneakers I’ve tried that create that feeling without the compromises, and for more varying tasks. It’s seriously impressive, particularly for the $140 MSRP, and throughout July, the range is reduced to $95. Put simply, there is no sneaker I have found from any company that is this durable and comfortable at that price bracket.

GoRuck Rough Runners in All Black. Courtesy of GoRuck

It is worth noting it isn’t perfect, at least not for the buyer interested in them primarily for walking. Though the side of the heel is supported with two pod-shaped cushions, the tongue is thin, as is the heel, with a stiff internal counter that becomes noticeable after an extended period walking.

Both of these make it better for running, but a “Mild Runners” or “Gentle Walkers” variant with a padded tongue and a more widely padded ankle area would be a welcome addition to the range. Additionally, the design is rather generic, and for a V2, I would love to see more of their own identity in the design — and at least get rid of the midsole debossing.

Overall, though the Rough Runners are most surprising shoes I’ve tried this year, and GoRuck is one of the most exciting brands that sneakerheads aren’t talking about.

GoRuck Rough Runners in Electric Blue. Courtesy of GoRuck

I expect them to only get better and bigger in the CrossFit space, but I would love to see GoRuck make a premium street-focused sneaker — their competitor for the New Balance 990v6 and shoes from Hoka and On. Imagine this same attention to quality, comfort, and material science but elevated to the $200-$250 price range with the style to match. I’d certainly buy a few pairs.