Grief-Stricken Tiger Woods Postpones His PGA Tour Comeback

Grief has no timetable. Tiger Woods is learning that again.

A few days after thinking he was mentally and physically ready to play competitive golf on the PGA Tour, Mr. Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational on Monday in what would have been his first PGA Tour event in seven months

In a statement released on social media, the 15-time major champion said he is still “processing” the loss of his mother Kultida Woods on Feb. 4 and gave no indication when he might consider playing golf again.

“I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready,” he said. “I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.”

Mr. Woods serves as the host of the Genesis Invitational, a key reason why he wanted to make his return there. The 72-hole tournament that begins on Thursday was moved from Riviera Country County at Los Angeles to Torrey Pines outside of San Diego due to the impact of the wildfires that recently devastated the Los Angeles area.

During the Palisades Fire, Riviera sat within the designated evacuation zone. Though the golf club was ultimately not impacted by the fire, the PGA Tour elected to move the event to Torrey. Riviera will serve as the site of the Olympic Golf competition when the Games are held at Los Angeles in 2028.

“While Riviera remains the home of the Genesis Invitational, we look forward to playing on another championship-caliber golf course this year and using the tournament to support those affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area,” Mr. Woods said at the time.

Instead of being a featured attraction this weekend, Mr. Woods may postpone his return to golf until the Masters Tournament scheduled April 7 to April 13 at Augusta, Georgia. Mr. Woods, 49, enjoys a lifetime exemption from needing to qualify for the Masters where he has won five Green Jackets (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019).

When his father Earl Woods passed away in 2006, Mr. Woods didn’t play golf again for six weeks, showing up unprepared for the 2006 U.S. Open at Winged Foot. He shot back-to-back 76s and missed the cut at a major championship for the first time since turning pro.

“I was not ready to play,” he said after missing the cut. “Quite frankly, when I got ready for this event, I didn’t really put in the time. I didn’t really put in the practice.”

He would win his next major, the 135th British Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, falling into the arms of caddie Steve Williams after a final winning putt. “I guess I’m kind of the one who bottles things up a little bit and moves on, tries to deal with things in my own way,” Mr. Woods said at the time. “But at that moment it just came pouring out and all the things that my father has meant to me and the game of golf, and I just wish he could have seen it one more time.”

The Genesis trumpeted Mr. Woods’s return when he added his name to the list of entries on Friday. It would have been his first appearance in a competitive outdoor golf tournament since the 2024 British Open where he matched his highest 36-hole score as a professional with a 156 and missed the cut. That dismal performance ended a very disappointing 2024 for Mr. Woods, who began the year hoping to compete once a month. Instead, he played just five times, missing the cut at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and the Open. He also dropped ut the 2024 Genesis Invitational due to sickness.

A slew of injuries, surgeries, personal mishaps, and age, derailed his once brilliant career. He has not finished a major championship since the 2020 Masters. He has made exhibition appearances with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship this year and is currently competing in the TGL indoor golf league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy.

On Sunday, Mr. Woods, with his son Charlie at his side, was spotted chatting with President Donald Trump on the driving range at Trump International Golf Club at Palm Beach where they reportedly played a round together before the President headed for the Super Bowl at New Orleans where he became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. Playing a casual round of golf with the President is one thing. Playing a PGA Tour event is another.

When Mr. Woods announced his mother’s death he called her “a force of nature” and “my biggest fan.”

Though there is no timetable for grief, Mr. Woods said he might try to make an appearance at Torrey Pines before the end of the tournament. “Thanks to everyone who has reached out,” he said in the statement. “I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing.”