Groin Injury Benches Caitlin Clark for WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indy

Fans say they are devastated the Fever guard won’t participate in the 3-point contest or play in the game with the league’s top stars.

The WNBA All-Star Weekend that begins on Friday was supposed to be all things Caitlin Clark. Instead, she’ll be relegated to watching the action, just like everyone else not in uniform.

In a statement released Thursday by the Indiana Fever, Ms. Clark said she won’t be able to participate in the festivities of All-Star Weekend after re-aggravating a groin injury Tuesday night.

“I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can’t participate in the 3-point contest or the All-Star Game,” she said in the statement. “I have to rest my body.”

Ms. Clark was the leading vote getter for the midsummer showdown and as captain drafted a team that will be coached by the New York Liberty’s head coach, Sandy Brondello. She also had committed to competing in the 3-point contest for the first time. Add the 30-story mural of Ms. Clark on the J.W. Marriott in downtown Indianapolis and the Midwestern city couldn’t wait to celebrate its hero.

But hopes of seeing Ms. Clark in uniform ended with 39 seconds left in the Fever’s 85-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun Tuesday night, when she left the court holding her groin area and soon burst into tears on the bench.

Ms. Clark has endured an injury-riddled sophomore season in the WNBA. She missed five games earlier in the year with a quad injury and then another five games with a strained groin. She returned to action, playing in four games, and appeared she would be healthy enough to take part in the All-Star skills competition as well as the game. But after making a pass against the Sun, she “felt something,” according to the Fever coach, Stephanie White.

Ms. Clark, who on Wednesday night was named the WNBA Player of the Year at this year’s ESPY awards, said she would be visible and supportive of the All-Star Game in her home city. “I will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I’m looking forward to helping Sandy coach our team to a win,” she said. “Can’t wait to see you all there.”

Ms. White hinted earlier Thursday that Ms. Clark’s long-term health would be the priority over playing in the All-Star Game. “It’s a big deal for us to have the All-Star in Indianapolis and with Caitlin being the focal point of all that,” Ms. White said. “As the coach of the Indiana Fever, it’s not a bigger deal than our long-term season.”

Ms. White said that it hasn’t been easy mentally for Ms. Clark to deal with her recent rash of injuries after not missing a game during her entire collegiate career. “The best thing is just trying to keep her in good spirits,” Ms. White said. “Had a lot of setbacks with all these little injuries. We just had to take it one day at a time. It’s frustrating for her, I’m sure. I think us as a staff, and as a team just try to keep her encouraged and try to keep her to stay the course.”

Ms. Clark’s absence as a player is a tough blow to the WNBA and ESPN and ABC. ESPN will broadcast the skills challenge on Friday, highlighted by the 3-point contest where Ms. Clark was to be matched against 3-point record holder Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty and defending champion Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream among others.

Before re-aggravating her groin injury against the Sun, Ms. Clark said she was looking forward to the competition. “More than anything it’s going to be great for our league and for women’s basketball as a whole,” she said.

Now the show will go on without her and without much of the hype. “I want to thank the Indianapolis Host Committee and all of the people that have put endless work in over the past year to put this event together,” Ms. Clark said in her statement. “I know this will be the best All-Star yet.”