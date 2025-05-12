Hamas Promises To Release Last Living American Hostage as Trump Begins Four-Day Trip to Arab Gulf States

President Trump has a full travel schedule ahead this week as he tries to nail down a trade deal with China, bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table, and end Iran’s aspirations for a nuclear arsenal.

The president’s four-day trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE is also a chance to shore up support from wealthy Mideast nations who have deep stakes committed to security agreements and investments with America. In January, Saudi’s crown prince announced a $600 billion investment in America over the next four years. The UAE, which is designated a Major Defense Partner, has also pledged $1.4 billion over 10 years through a framework of investments in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and manufacturing. A new presidential plane worth $400 million was not part of the offer. Qatar is America’s second largest partner in active foreign military sales at $26 billion.

Mr. Trump is foregoing a stop in Israel as his top envoy, Steve Witkoff, travels there Monday ahead of the potential release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander by Hamas.

Mr. Alexander, the last living American citizen of the 59 captives — 24 of whom are believed to be alive — has been held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023, attacks. His release is said to be a gesture by Hamas as negotiators work out a humanitarian aid deal and press Israel for a cease fire.

“Hamas makes it clear that it is ready to immediately begin intensive negotiations and invest serious efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war, reach an agreed-upon exchange of prisoners and a solution for governance in the Gaza Strip by independent professional individuals,” Hamas said in its statement, according to Axios.

Mr. Witkoff, who spent the weekend in Oman, is working on multiple fronts to shore up peace prospects in the region, including ending Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Mr. Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar follows travel by Iran’s foreign minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, to the Arab nations before resumption of a fourth round of indirect talks with American officials. Mr. Araghchi’s spokesman described the conversation through intermediaries as “difficult but useful talks to better understand each other’s positions and to find reasonable and realistic ways to address the differences.”

Also traveling with the president is Secretary of State Rubio, who will join the president in Saudi Arabia and Qatar before peeling off to Ankara, Turkey, where an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers is being held as a backdrop to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, whose leaders are expected to meet in Turkey on Thursday for face-to-face discussions.

Mr. Zelensky said Sunday that he expects Russia to submit to a 30-day ceasefire that was scheduled to begin Monday, but was rejected by Russian President Putin, who has agreed to direct talks on Thursday. Mr. Zelensky has said the ceasefire must precede those talks.

“We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary foundation for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in (Turkey) on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses,” he wrote on X.

President Trump responded to the stalemate on Sunday afternoon by posting a bifurcated message on TruthSocial calling out both Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelensky to reach a deal to end the three-year war.

“President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY. At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly! I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll, which could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States of America. HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!”

With the president looking to focus on heady regional issues in the Gulf region, Treasury Secretary Bessent announced Sunday that he would have details of a trade “deal” with China on Monday after a weekend of “productive talks” in Geneva on tariffs. The White House issued a statement quoting Mr. Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer celebrating “how quickly we were able to come to agreement, which reflects that perhaps the differences were not so large as maybe thought.”

For its part, China’s delegation said the two nations held “candid, in-depth, and constructive dialogue” and agreed to establish a “consultation mechanism” on future discussions on trade and economics. The comments left few indications as to whether negotiations would result in the president dropping China’s tariffs to 80 percent or lower from 145 percent or Beijing reducing its retaliatory tariffs of 125 percent on American goods. China’s ambassador to the World Trade Organization said a joint statement will be released on Monday, though the timing had not been set.