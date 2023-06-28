Hold That Tile: The Art, Life, and Loves of Carol Janeway Are Finally Reprised in a Biography and Catalog Like Few Others

It’s the full scoop on a ceramicist who startled Manhattan culture in the 1940s and pioneered the modern art of decorative ceramic tiles, jewelry, furniture — and custom doorknobs for Marilyn Monroe.

‘The Art of Carol Janeway’

By Victoria Jenssen

Friesen Press, 468 pages.

Carol Janeway was a ceramicist and artist who had a successful career in Manhattan. At its height, in 1940s and 1950s, she produced hand painted ceramic tile, ceramic jewelry, buttons, decorative ceramic fixtures and furniture, painted wheel thrown ceramics — including a commission of plates for Wedgewood — and celebrated chess and checker sets. She produced gouache paintings. All were much sought-after in their time.

Now — finally — the artist and her art are the subject of an important book, reprising her vast oeuvre and remarkable life, to which her biographer, Victoria Jenssen, devoted years of work. It’s an unorthodox, weighty, but highly readable tome — a combination of catalog, biography, and personal tribute, with hundreds of illustrations of Janeway’s work and photographs of the artist herself.

Self-taught, Janeway created signature animal motifs with a deft simplicity and folksy charm. They blended well with her era’s modernist aesthetics. Her tiles still grace the fireplace surrounds, kitchens, and doors of many a New York brownstone. Her ceramics and tiles were also a feature of one of the luxury gift shop, Georg Jensen Inc., which commissioned her wares for more than a decade.

So in vogue were Janeway’s decorative items that Marilyn Monroe acquired four of her doorknobs to decorate a three-bedroom Mexican-style house. Yet Janeway has also been a bit of a mystery, which sparked Ms. Jenssen’s 15-year biographical odyssey. Intrigued after finding a pile of Janeway tiles owned by her parents, Ms. Jenssen began to piece together Janeway’s life and oeuvre.

A doorknob designed by Carol Janeway. Julien’s Auctions.

Ms. Jenssen began by looking up relatives, friends, collaborators and correspondents. She traced Janeway’s beginning as a ceramist, during which period she had to borrow kiln space. Ms. Jenssen followed the story to Janeway’s years as a artisan running her own Manhattan production studio. What emerges is a reconstruction of the milieu a unique figure in 20th century art and artisanal ceramic craft. It is also an exhaustive catalog of her output.

The biography also portrays a fascinating period in Lower Manhattan. Janeway was a figure in the post-war politics and bohemian culture of the Lower East Side and Greenwich Village. She was a friend and colleague of prominent painters, printmakers, poets, writers, scholars, film makers, and activists. She would eventually fight alongside Jane Jacobs for the preservation of Milligan and Patchin Places.

Janeway was the wartime muse and lover of the Russian-French sculptor Ossip Zadkine, who sculpted the ceramist’s portrait, now in bronze, and Janeway was photographed by surrealist filmmaker Maya Deren. Ms. Jenssen paints Janeway as a Brooklyn-born, educated beauty who enjoyed social attention, and relished in self-mythologizing.

The artist spoke with a mid-Atlantic drawl. Equally at home in the Bohemian Village as she was with society ladies of the Upper East Side, Janeway was a self-promoter. Her relationship with Georg Jensen, Inc., began when she marched into the store unannounced and pulled two of her decorative ceramic tiles out of her purse. This sparked a relationship with the import retailer that lasted over a decade.

Janeway’s face graced newspapers and magazines. Commissions for her wares soared. In the 1950s, she would produced a how-to ceramics book, “Ceramics and Potterymaking for Everyone.”

Along with her talent for self-promotion, Janeway had a knack for stormy liaisons with older mentors. Her relationship with Zadkine, ended abruptly and had never been definitively established until now. A single daughter, Kiske, born of an earlier relationship in Soviet Russia, was her only offspring. She was interviewed extensively for the book.

In 1947-1948, Carol Janeway applied motifs used on her tiles to twelve Wedgwood dinner plate blanks, then fired them. Two of these twelve prototypes, “Quilting Bird” and “Seal with Ball,” appeared in the 1948 Brooklyn Museum exhibition and catalog: ‘Wedgwood: A Living Legend.’ Victoria Jenssen Collection

Ms. Jenssen’s exploration of these details gives a more complete portrait of the woman, not just the artist. She also pursues the possibility that Janeway, who used a toxic form of spray-on lead glaze, may have succumbed to lead induced dementia before her death from mouth cancer and pneumonia in the 1970s.

Ms. Jenssen’s unconventional approach is less straight-ahead biography and more of a painstaking forensic reconstruction, during which she went through receipts, correspondence, diary entries, catalog orders, and archives, then painstakingly cross-referenced the information.

The result is a delightfully detailed biography-cum-catalog, bursting with salient and entertaining tidbits about Janeway’s life interspersed with archival photographs of her expansive output. Janeway’s ceramics were always striking, and her career was intriguing. This labor of love restores a neglected artisan to her rightful place in the annals of American 20th-century craft.