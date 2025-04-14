Home Gym Workout Benches: a Buying Guide

You don’t need to spend a lot to build a quality, compact home gym, but there are some core things to keep in mind.

London has a convenient subway system, letting me get around with little hassle and expense; but even so, there are those days when I don’t want to spend the time and effort to get to the gym. So, despite sharing a one-bedroom flat with my partner, I bought the parts to make a quality, compact, but inexpensive at-home gym.

In this column, I’ve recommended my preferred adjustable dumbbells — Eisenlink’s squared-off set — but the next important part to buy is a bench, and there are several key considerations.

To start, what style? Flat benches are available for the lowest prices, and folding models are the most compact, but I advise against either. TFlat benches are light and convenient but severely limit your exercise options, with no option for some of my favorite exercises, like the incline dumbbell press or decline lying bicep curl.

Foldable benches seem like a great option — taking up the least space but still having an adjustable backrest — but they’re a compromised mix. To be light and foldable, they can’t use traditional locking elements, have lower weight tolerances, and are less reliable over time. I purchased a PasYou PA500 adjustable bench, only to return it to Amazon after less than six months, as the adjustment bolts stopped locking securely. During one workout, the backrest slammed into the decline position when the adjustment bolt slipped, nearly making the Skullcrusher exercise earn its name.

Because of this, I recommend a standard adjustable bench, which doesn’t fold but can be rested upright against a wall. This allows for a more traditional adjustment mechanism; for the bench to be built out of a single piece of steel, producing far higher structural rigidity and supporting more weight; and for the bench to come with thicker, wider pads. Though a bench like this will take up more room than a folding unit, mine still sits comfortably behind our bedroom mirror without intruding into our space. Being at a standard bench height also makes it better for lying movements, like pullovers.

There are many quality options in the $250 – $350 range, and your choice should ultimately come down to available discounts and convenience. In my case, this was the Bowflex 3.1S bench — similar to their current 5.1S model. Though it doesn’t look as chic as my dream bench — Jordan’s incredible adjustable bench — it was also a fifth of its price, and I couldn’t be happier with it.

Beyond having a single-piece construction, roller wheels, thick pads, and vertical storage capability, adjustability is something to pay attention to but not overthink. Your backrest should offer either a 30- or 45-degree incline, a 90-degree upright position, and preferably a negative 20-degree decline, but — unless you have a strict preference for a particular movement — anything more than this is likely unnecessary.

I wouldn’t be too concerned about the weight capacity of your bench so long as it’s more than 450 pounds. You won’t have a spotter most of the time using this bench, so you shouldn’t be getting close to the top limit anyway.

Aside from adjustability, the other feature to consider is an adjustable leg brace for abdominal exercises. I specifically chose a bench with this included, as I intend to do weighted abdominal training in future workout plans, but it’s nice to have, not a necessity.

The final important recommendation is around the material. Do not buy any bench that uses fabric upholstery — it will smell quickly — and instead look for vinyl preferably, or a quality faux leather if not.