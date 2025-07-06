Hopes Dwindle in Texas Hill Country With at Least 27 Campers Still Missing and Rescue Efforts Continuing

More rain and potential scattered thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon and evening in the area known as Flash Flood Alley.

Texas officials are looking for an unknown number of missing residents, including at least 27 girls from a private Christian camp, after a rapid, massive flood overwhelmed Kerr and Bandera counties where the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in under two hours.

With 51 dead and more than 850 rescued or recovered, hopes are dwindling 48 hours after campers were washed away from Camp Mystic and hundreds more escaped a flash flood that came hurtling through the Texas Hill Country, delivering an estimated 1.8 trillion gallons of rain.

Authorities on Saturday recovered three bodies of individuals tied to the camp — Camp Mystic’s director Dick Eastland, who had been trying to save the campers, a nearby camp director, Jane Ragsdale, and camper Sarah Marsh.

“Our family is completely devastated by the loss of Sarah and her dear friends at Camp Mystic. This is a tragedy that no parent can prepare for, it will never be right this side of Heaven,” the family of Ms. Marsh wrote in a statement.

More rain and potential scattered thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon and evening in the area known as Flash Flood Alley, where the river’s water rose more than one foot every five minutes between 3:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

But even in this area where flooding is common, the Independence Day deluge caught the community by surprise, and raised questions about budget cuts to the nation’s emergency weather service. Local officials are also being questioned about their preparedness despite the National Weather Service for the Austin/San Antonio area issuing a flood watch 12 hours before the thunderstorms and activating emergency warnings for “life-threatening flooding” three hours before the catastrophic weather event that occurred in the middle of the night.

“We have all wanted more time and more warning and more alerts and more notification” before storms hit, Homeland Security Kristi Noem said Saturday. Noting the unpredictability of weather, Ms. Noem said that the dams held and Coast Guard swimmers had saved hundreds. FEMA and other federal resources had been called into service immediately.

“President Trump is committed to deploying all federal resources to unify families, rescue the missing, and return recovered loved ones promptly,” she said.

More than 1,800 remain without power in Kerrville, the center of the disaster where officials are going through debris that included entire homes lifted from their foundations and dragged down the river.

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, declared Sunday a day of prayer as local churches and other community services organized food drives and intake shelters to assist displaced families.