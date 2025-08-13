House Democrats Demand Answers on Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘Extraordinary’  Transfer to Cushy Prison Camp

In a letter, Representative Jamie Raskin calls Maxwell’s prison move an ‘effort to protect the rich and well-connected’ from accountability.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats, led by Representative Jamie Raskin, are demanding that Attorney General Pam Bondi and Bureau of Prisons officials hand over all documents and transcripts related to the “extraordinary transfer” of Jeffrey Epstein’s incarcerated associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, to a low-security prison camp following her private meetings with a top Justice Department official.

In a letter sent to Ms. Bondi and BOP director William K. Marshall III, Mr. Raskin – who is the ranking Democratic member of the committee, which is controlled by Republicans – said Maxwell’s move to the “far preferable and relatively luxurious” Federal Prison Camp Bryan from a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida was among the latest in a series of actions that he believes is an attempt to hide information about President Trump’s past ties to Epstein.

“These actions raise substantial concerns that the Administration may now be attempting to tamper with a crucial witness, conceal President Trump’s relationship with convicted sex offenders, and coax Ms. Maxwell into providing false or misleading testimony in order to protect the President,” Mr. Raskin, of Maryland, said in a letter.

Mr. Raskin also requested recordings and transcripts from Maxwell’s two-day meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in northern Florida just one week prior to her transfer, a move that he said appeared to violate BOP guidelines.

Representative Jamie Raskin at the Capitol in 2022. AP/J. Scott Applewhite, file

Because he is in the House minority, Mr. Raskin cannot issue subpoenas or call witnesses with the support of the Republican majority, which is unlikely to offer it. Mr. Raskin, who was the lead House “impeachment manager” for Mr. Trump’s second impeachment over the January 6 riot, is one of the harshest critics of Mr. Trump and the MAGA movement, which he’s referred to as a form of authoritarianism.

The BOP’s decision to move Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring – which was alleged to have involved some women below the legal age of consent – to the cushy Camp Bryan was considered by a federal prison consultant as “highly unusual.”

To transfer Maxwell from FCI Tallahassee to Camp Bryan, which counts Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and “Real Housewife” Jen Shah as inmates, would usually require a Personal Safety Factor waiver.

In the past, granting a PSF waiver to a sex offender was “virtually unheard of,” a federal prison consultant, Christopher Zoukis, tells the Sun.

Ghislaine Maxwell, in this photo released by the Department of Justice, was close to Jeffrey Epstein for many years. SDNY

Traditionally, the process of approving a PSF waiver requires multiple levels of review, which can take “months,” Mr. Raskin said in his letter.

“Maxwell, however, appears to have short-circuited the entire review process and jumped the queue,” Mr. Raskin said.

Since her transfer, BOP officials have buttressed Camp Bryan’s security capabilities by deploying its Counter Terrorism and Special Operations units to monitor threats and communications from both within and outside the prison.

“The Federal Bureau of Prisons responds directly to Members of Congress and their staff. Out of respect and deference to Members, we do not share our Congressional correspondence,” a BOP spokesman said in a statement.

In addition to all documents and transcripts, Mr. Raskin demanded Ms. Bondi and Mr. Marshall III produce a list of all Trump administration officials who were”aware of, were involved in, or approved” Maxwell’s transfer by August 26th.