House GOP Offers Proof That Biden ‘Interacted With Nearly All’ of Hunter’s Foreign Business Cronies, Claims President Is Lying

The Oversight Committee is listing in detail the lunches, meetings, phone calls, and other contacts between Biden and his son’s business partners that, the committee says, opened the door for Hunter to make millions of dollars by trading on his father’s name.

The House Oversight Committee is clearly laying out its case that President Biden has consistently lied — as recently as December — about his contacts with his son Hunter’s business partners, outlining evidence it’s uncovered that the president “interacted with nearly all of Hunter’s business associates.”

These business associates, the committee says, allowed the Biden family to make tens of millions of dollars overseas by monetizing access to the family patriarch.

“This past December, President Biden claimed that he ‘did not’ interact with his family’s foreign business associates,” but “based on the evidence we have uncovered and witness testimony,” that is not true, the committee writes.

The committee points out that while he was vice president, Mr. Biden dined with his son’s business partners at the Washington restaurant Cafe Milano, a see-and-be-seen destination near the White House that is frequented by D.C. power brokers.

The elder Mr. Biden “dined when he was VP with Russian oligarch, Yelena Baturina, Kazakhstani oligarch, Kenes Rakishev, and Vadym Pozharsky, Burisma’s corporate secretary, at Café Milano as these foreign nationals were collectively paying his son, Hunter Biden, millions of dollars,” the committee says.

The first son received numerous gifts, payments, and plum positions from these foreign individuals. Mr. Rakishev gifted the younger Mr. Biden a Fisker sports car that was worth more than $140,000. The first son purchased the car, a unique Finnish hybrid vehicle that was produced in limited quantities, in New Jersey in 2014 with money he given by the wealthy Kazakhstani, according to records produced by the United States attorney for Delaware’s office, which was investigating the purchase. The money was wired to Mr. Biden from Mr. Rakishev shortly after they dined with the then-vice president.

Mr. Biden would later trade in the Fisker for a Porsche.

Ms. Baturina — a billionaire whose husband served as mayor of Moscow for nearly 20 years — sent Mr. Biden $3.5 million through a shell company for undisclosed services. Mr. Pozharsky worked with Mr. Biden at Burisma, where the first son was paid $1 million a year.

The Oversight Committee also points out that a former Biden associate, Devon Archer, told investigators that he witnessed the president speak on the phone with his son’s business associates “at least” 20 times. While Archer said there was never any explicit discussion of business matters, he did say that putting the president on the phone was a way for the younger Mr. Biden to sell “the Biden brand.”

One of the most direct pieces of evidence that the president was involved in these business schemes, the committee argues, are two payments sent to the elder Mr. Biden’s home address in Delaware from a Communist Chinese business associate of his son’s.

“Bank records don’t lie but President Joe Biden does,” the committee said at the time. “In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China. We’ve already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for President of the United States.”

Archer told the Oversight Committee in his interview that the elder Mr. Biden met with a Chinese executive, Jonathan Li, during a trip to Beijing when he was vice president, got on a phone call with him, and even wrote Mr. Li’s son and daughter recommendation letters to prestigious universities, Brown and Georgetown.

The most recent disclosure comes from a former associate of the first son, Tony Bobulinski, who says the president was an “enabler” of his family’s “corruption” by meeting with officers of a Chinese energy firm, CEFC, in 2017.

The president “met with ten CEFC officials, including Chairman Ye Jianming who has ties to CCP intelligence, in early 2017. This is around the time Hunter Biden and his associates received $3 million as a ‘thank you’ for the work they did for CEFC when Joe Biden was vice president,” the committee says.

Both the first son and his uncle, James Biden, will appear for their own depositions before the impeachment investigators in the coming days, where they will be questioned about years of meetings and bank records that have been disclosed in the last 12 months.