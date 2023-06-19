House GOP Plan To Subpoena More Biden Family Members in Probe of Hunter Biden and Alleged ‘Bribery’ Scheme

The House Oversight Committee chairman, Congressman James Comer, says his investigators have made remarkable progress in the face of government stonewalling, and that they’re only getting started.

The top Republican investigator in Congress is saying his investigation of the Bidens is far from over and that he now plans to subpoena more individuals and records in order to unravel the family’s complex web of financial dealings as well as probe an alleged bribery scheme involving President Biden when he was vice president.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, told Fox News’ Mark Levin on Sunday that “no one thought” he and his colleagues would be able to get the information they have so far obtained, which includes what he says is proof of millions of dollars in payments sent indirectly from foreign business entities — including those with ties to the Chinese Communist Party — to Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter, as well as to other members of the president’s extended family.

Mr. Comer and his Republican colleagues made their investigation of the younger Mr. Biden and allegations that his father took a bribe as vice president key priorities for the most recent session of Congress. In April, Republicans visited the Treasury Department to view what they say are complaints against members of the Biden family by financial institutions who suspect fraud or money laundering.

“No one thought I would get bank records,” Mr. Comer told Mr. Levin of the low expectations some have had for his committee’s investigation into the Biden family. “No one thought we would get access to the Treasury … suspicious activity reports, but we would not take no for an answer. We kept fighting and we prevailed,” he said.

Mr. Comer claims that federal agencies, including the FBI, have been derelict in their responsibility to investigate properly the allegations of wrongdoing that have been levied against the Bidens. He says that his committee will be pursuing these threads aggressively in the coming weeks and months.

“We’re going to start bringing in key figures in the Biden family influence-peddling schemes for depositions, and I think we’re on the right track, even though we’re having to fight the FBI, fight the DOJ, fight the Democrats in Congress and fight the mainstream media,” he said.

One former close friend and business associate of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, was subpoenaed by the committee on June 13 and was scheduled to give a deposition to committee members and staff on Friday.

According to one committee source who spoke with the New York Sun, Mr. Archer is fully cooperating with congressional investigators and is looking for another date to testify before the committee.

“The committee is in communication with Devon Archer’s attorneys about appearing on another day,” the source told the Sun, adding that Mr. Archer is “in compliance” with the subpoena. The committee believes that the younger Mr. Biden’s former associate has information relevant to their investigation.

One of the more dramatic aspects of the committee’s investigation into the Biden family was the disclosure of a whistleblower report that allegedly details a $5 million bribe that was paid to then-Vice President Biden by a Ukrainian businessman in exchange for changes to official American policy with respect to the now-besieged nation.

Mr. Comer claims that the FBI did not properly investigate the claims made by the whistleblower, which were originally levied in 2020.

The FBI “said, ‘Well, we don’t want to endanger the life of our paid informant who’s one of our most trusted, highest paid, most credible FBI informants,’” Mr. Comer told Mr. Levin of what he sees as the FBI’s stonewalling.

“So if this is the case,” the chairman asked rhetorically, and a “credible” FBI informant “tells the FBI that the Vice President of the United States took a bribe from a foreign national in exchange for foreign policy and foreign aid, then why did the FBI not investigate it?”

Mr. Comer added that “our job in the House Oversight Committee is to follow the money, and we have more bank records coming in.”