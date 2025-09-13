How the Most Boring Play in the NFL Became Must-See Action Again

The kickoff, a once explosive play that became largely ceremonial over the past decade, is a dynamic part of the NFL again thanks to a tweak of the new rules implemented last season.

The early start to the second week of the NFL validated what was witnessed during the first week of the season: The kickoff is not to be missed.

The Washington Commanders returned three kickoffs for an average of 34.3 yards in their 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers during Thursday’s night’s prime time game at Green Bay. Commanders’ kick returner Deebo Samuel had two returns, including a 50-yard breakaway to start the second half. The Commanders couldn’t take advantage, missing a long field goal, but Mr. Samuel proved the kickoff has gone from who cares to can’t miss.

Week 2 is starting off like Week 1 when, according to the NFL, 75.6 percent of kickoffs were returned, the highest rate in a single week since 2010. That was the last year that kickoffs started at the 30-yard line before being moved up to the 35 to deliberately encourage touchbacks and reduce head-on collisions and concussions.

As kickers got stronger, touchbacks – where balls are kicked through or downed in the end zone – became routine, with offenses taking possession at their own 20. The rate of returns dwindled from 80 percent in 2010 to 22 percent in 2023.

To restore some value to kickoffs, the rules were changed drastically last year. Ten players on the kicking team now line up on the receiving team’s 40-yard-line, and no player other than the returner can move until the ball is touched or hits the ground. Last year, offenses were awarded the ball at their 30-yard line on touchbacks.

The rule change had a positive impact. There were 332 more kickoffs returned in 2024, improving the return rate to 32.8 percent from 21.8 percent. In a further effort to deter teams from kicking the ball into the end zone, the rule was tweaked this past offseason to award the offense the ball at their own 35 on touchbacks.

In Week 1, teams showed they are more likely to kick short and encourage a return than surrender field position with a touchback.

“It’s hard to give up the 35 yard line on a touchback when last year the average drive start was 30,” Tom McMahon, special teams coach for the Las Vegas Raiders said. “Our special teams players know they’ve got to work every single play.”

The average start after a return in Week 1 was at the 29.5 yard line, only slightly better than last season’s 29-yard-line average. But seven of the returns went for at least 40 yards, the most of that distance since Week 13 of the 2015 season. Tennessee returner Chimere Dike broke free for 71 yards to set up a field goal at the end of the first half of the Titans’ 20-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Titans returned four kickoffs for an average of 36 yards. The Raiders returned three for an average of 32 yards against the New England Patriots, while the Chicago Bears returned four kicks for an average of 31.25 against the Minnesota Vikings. The New York Jets (29.43), the Buffalo Bills (27.57) and the Miami Dolphins (24.14) had the most returns in Week 1 with seven each. There were no returns for touchdowns.

John Fassel, the special teams coach for the Tennessee Titans, said he is employing the “Barry Sanders” strategy to returning kickoffs. “Just keep hitting it and keep hitting it,” he said. “Don’t force it. But one of the times, two of the times, it’s going to pop for us.”

That’s why kickoffs can no longer be skipped.