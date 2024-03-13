Hunter Biden Refuses To Sit for Public Testimony Before Impeachment Investigators, Citing Rogues’ Gallery of Ex-Friends, Partners Also Invited

Biden’s lawyer says he also has a scheduling conflict due to a criminal proceeding in California for tax violations.

Hunter Biden is refusing to appear for a public hearing before House impeachment investigators on March 20 after receiving an invitation from the Oversight Committee chairman, Congressman James Comer. Mr. Biden’s lawyer says that the other “discredited” individuals invited to testify have no business sitting beside the first son.

“Your idea of congressional ‘fact-finding’ is, amazingly, to have Mr. Biden appear with the discredited ‘witnesses’ you continue to promote,” Mr. Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, says in a letter to Mr. Comer.

“If you are serious about pursuing this oversight purpose in a legitimate and bipartisan fashion, you would hold a hearing with relatives of former President Trump,” Mr. Lowell continues. “If you do, Mr. Biden would consider an invitation for that event.”

Mr. Lowell also states that Mr. Biden must be in California for a court hearing as part of the ongoing tax crimes prosecution of the first son.

Mr. Comer invited Mr. Biden to appear in a letter sent to Mr. Lowell on March 6. “Multiple witnesses have testified Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as ‘the brand’ around the world to enrich the Biden family. Joe Biden met with nearly all of his son’s foreign business associates; attended dinners with foreign oligarchs who collectively funneled his son millions of dollars; spoke on speakerphone with his son’s foreign associates and had coffee with his son’s Chinese business associate,” the committee said in a statement. “The Bidens’ pay-to-play scheme is corrupt and Americans demand accountability.”

Those witnesses who would have appeared beside Mr. Biden include former business partners and friends who have claimed that President Biden was involved in his son’s business affairs. Devon Archer and Tony Bobulinski testified in depositions that the first son did involve his father in some business by way of having him on speakerphone during meetings and having him meet with potential investors. Another former business partner who was invited to testify, Jason Galanis, wrote the infamous email that directed Mr. Bobulinski to save “ten percent” for “the big guy.”

Galanis is serving a 14-year prison sentence in Alabama for defrauding a Native American tribe with Archer. Impeachment investigation staff traveled to the federal prison to interview Galanis in February. Mr. Comer tells the Sun that Galanis can be temporarily released in order to testify before the impeachment inquiry.

“Your blatant planned-for-media event is not a proper proceeding but an obvious attempt to throw a Hail Mary pass after the game has ended,” Mr. Lowell writes to Mr. Comer. “Your allegations of any wrongdoing by anyone comes only from your taking a word, phrase, or line out of context in a few communications usually written by people other than Mr. Biden or when Mr. Biden explained he was in the throes of addiction.”

Archer has also been convicted in the Native American scheme and sentenced to a year in prison. His conviction has been overturned, then reinstated, and his appeal has been rejected by the Supreme Court.