The latest report of closeness between President Biden and his son’s firm comes as Speaker McCarthy says an impeachment inquiry is ‘a natural step forward’ in the probe into Hunter Biden’s affairs.

Hunter Biden’s investment firm traded more than 1,000 emails with his father’s office during the Obama administration, according to documents released by the National Archives. The “staggering number” of emails is “further evidence that there was no separation between Hunter’s private business dealings and the official business of the Obama-Biden White house,” according to a conservative legal group that had demanded the archives release the emails, America First Legal.

In a report on the trove of emails, America First Legal, which was founded by a former adviser to President Trump, Stephen Miller, details numerous instances in which Mr. Biden asked his father’s office for favors.

These favors included, according to the report, tickets for guests to the 2011 White House Easter Egg Roll, an arrival ceremony for Chancellor Merkel in 2011, a United Kingdom State Dinner, and a St. Patrick’s Day White House reception.

America First Legal goes on to claim that the younger Mr. Biden leveraged his name to gain access to what the organization calls “official government channels.”

In one instance, an employee of the younger Mr. Biden’s firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners, requested help skipping the line for a “REGULAR WH Tour,” later characterizing the help getting a last-minute public tour as a “Big favor for Hunter.”

A former lawyer at Mr. Trump’s Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security who now serves as the general counsel at America First Legal, Gene Hamilton, said that he thinks the emails show there was “no daylight” between the younger Mr. Biden, his business, and the office of the vice president.

“The evidence accumulating against the Biden family’s malfeasance is staggering,” Mr. Hamilton said. “We will continue to put the pieces of this puzzle together and expose the truth to the American people.”

These new disclosures come as House Republicans and conservative groups are building a case that they claim shows how the younger Mr. Biden used his name and the “Biden brand,” as his former colleague Devon Archer put it, to secure large payments from foreign interests who wanted to curry favor with President Obama’s administration while the current president was serving as vice president.

Emails reviewed by Fox News show a top aide to Secretary Kerry telling other Department of State officials that Mr. Kerry was “close friends” with Hunter Biden, who’d asked Mr. Kerry to speak to Georgetown University graduate students at a seminar Mr. Biden fils was teaching in March 2014.

Georgetown’s student newspaper reported that the younger Mr. Biden was teaching a class called “The Art of Advocacy: Inside and Outside Government” for the school’s Master of Science in Foreign Service Program.

The Fox News report also made public that the younger Mr. Biden and Archer, his former business associate, had spoken about potential dealings with a Ukrainian oil company, Burisma, in the two-week period before Mr. Kerry was scheduled to speak at the class. The younger Mr. Biden was hired in June 2014 to work as a director and attorney at Burisma, which was paying him $80,000 a month. That work is now at the center of the various investigations by Republican lawmakers who’ve claimed he could have been in violation of the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

The emails between the younger Mr. Biden’s firm and his father’s then-office come as Speaker McCarthy describes an impeachment inquiry as “a natural step forward” in the investigation into allegations of corruption involving President Biden’s family.

The White House has dismissed the idea outright. “This baseless impeachment exercise would be a disaster for congressional Republicans, and don’t take our word for it: just listen to the chorus of their fellow Republicans who admit there is no evidence for their false allegations and that pursuing such a partisan stunt will ‘backfire,’” a White House spokesman, Ian Sams, said in a statement to the Hill.

Mr. Sams has also highlighted recent comments from GOP operatives and officials who are worried about pursuing impeachment, citing Republicans’ lack of evidence to back up their corruption claims.