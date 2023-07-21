Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Files Another Ethics Complaint Against Marjorie Taylor Greene for Displaying His Nude Images During Nationally Televised Congressional Hearing

Biden fils’ attorney denounced Greene for showing the photos, in which the most obscene parts were blacked-out, calling their display ‘a new level of abhorrent behavior.’

In the latest salvo in the legal and public relations battle between Hunter Biden and his pursuers, Mr. Biden fils’ attorneys have filed their second ethics complaint against Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after she displayed obscene photos of the president’s son during Wednesday’s House hearing probing the Department of Justice’s investigation of Mr. Biden.

Mr. Biden’s lead attorney, Abbe Lowell, a Washington power lawyer, said in a Friday letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics that Ms. Greene “has lowered herself, and by extension the entire House of Representatives, to a new level of abhorrent behavior that blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct.”

This comes two days after Ms. Greene held up a poster board during a House Oversight Committee hearing that contained three images — drawn from thousands found on Mr. Biden’s notorious laptop — that showed Mr. Biden engaging in sex acts with a woman who Ms. Greene claimed was a prostitute. The caption next to the three photos stated that “Hunter recorded multiple sex tapes with a prostitute he had paid for out of his law firm’s bank account.”

Genitalia in the photos were strategically blacked out, but the photos nevertheless left little to the imagination.

During the hearing, two IRS whistleblowers claimed Mr. Biden took illegal tax deductions for money he spent on prostitutes. Ms. Greene also claims Mr. Biden was in criminal violation of the Mann Act, which prohibits traveling with sex workers across state lines.

Ms. Greene’s stunt quickly earned the condemnation of her Democratic colleagues, with Congressman Dan Goldman and the ranking member of the committee, Congressman Jamie Raskin, asking the Oversight Committee chairman if it was permissible to show such lewd images.

Mr. Biden’s legal team previously issued a letter recommending the Office of Congressional Ethics investigate Ms. Greene for constantly attacking the first son on Twitter.

In an April 24 letter obtained by Politico, Mr. Lowell claimed the congresswoman’s online vitriol is a violation of congressional ethics rules. “Representative Greene’s unethical conduct arises from her continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements, publication of personal photos and data, and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden,” he wrote.

The letter states that Ms. Greene’s public persona does not “reflect the credibility of the House” as defined in an ethics rule written in the late 1960s. Mr. Lowell points out that a GOP congressman, Matt Gaetz, was admonished in 2020 by the House Ethics Committee under the same rule he now invokes, for a social media post that was read to be a threat of retaliation against President Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Mr. Biden, who before the first ethics complaint against Ms. Greene had remained silent in public about the conservative attacks levied against him, has made charges of impropriety against Republicans his new public relations strategy.

Just last month, Mr. Biden’s legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Mr. Trump, saying he is endangering the first son’s life by attacking him with such vitriol in his public statements.

“I am sending you this letter to make a demand that your client, former President Donald Trump, cease and desist from making public statements about my client which are both defamatory and likely to incite Mr. Trump’s followers to take actions against Mr. Biden and which could lead to his or his family’s injury,” Mr. Lowell wrote to Mr. Trump’s legal team.