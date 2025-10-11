If You Visit London, You Have to Dine at Fallow

What do you want from a high-end restaurant? You’re looking for an experience, for beautiful, unique food, and for your money to be spent on a fantastic time, not wasted on superfluous things. You also should feel comfortable, confident, and relaxed; if you can afford to dine there, then you’re not an impostor, and restaurants should never look down on their clientele.

Fallow is exceptional in all these ways. The staff are lovely; the location is central; the decor is stylish while unobtrusive; and it’s a welcoming, relaxed place, despite having the best food in London. It is a quality of cuisine that rivals Michelin-starred locations, and it is only a matter of time before we receive the honor.

For the unfamiliar, Fallow — founded by chefs Jack Croft and Will Murray — specializes in a more sustainable take on high-end British cuisine. They use the cuts that others discard to create signature dishes that aren’t just better value than their competition, but also more unique. Case in point; their signature main is a cod’s head, and their signature dessert is a tart based on whey.

My partner and I went on a Sunday evening, and among the clientele trying Fallow’s famous Sunday roasts, we instead opted for a selection of their à la carte menu, sampling a range of starters and “snacks,” along with one special.

To start, we had a scallop and strawberry ceviche, the beef ribs, a mushroom parfait, their sourdough with Scottish butter, and their famous corn ribs. The sourdough was exceptional — still warm on arrival, and perfect to mop up sauces from other dishes — and the beef ribs incredibly succulent, albeit more traditional than other Fallow dishes, and I wouldn’t have them again. I also wouldn’t return for the ceviche. It was unique and was perfectly delicate, but the flavors just didn’t punch as hard as they ought to have, and I was less persuaded by their light sweetness than the acidic delight of a classic ceviche. Even so, we were glad we ordered it as it was unlike anything we’d tried before.

The two standouts, though, were the mushroom parfait and the corn ribs. Made from a blend of different mushrooms and onions, the parfait is a perfect balance of earthy and sweet, rich and delicate, and a must-order. The corn ribs are their signature starter, and deservedly so. As Fallow shows in their YouTube channel, corn cobs are quartered, then deep fried, and tossed in their signature spice blend, and they are the perfect finger-food starter — particularly once you add a squirt of lime.

Our main was the black miso cod special, served with samphire and mushrooms. Put simply, it was perfect —a beautiful balance of a miso-gravy sauce with fall-apart, delicate fish. We ordered their potato side, which was unnecessary and quite conventional, but still tasty. I would also note that the cocktails are excellent, particularly their Bloody Mary.

We had three desserts. We had a soft serve with cornflake clumps, which had a rich, dark molasses caramel flavor; a rice and strawberry ice cream that was light, delicate, and just fun; and their signature Chelsea tart, made from caramelized whey, which deserves all the praise it gets, and is a must-order.