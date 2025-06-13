Immigration Warnings Slow Ticket Sales and Cloud Opening of FIFA Club World Cup in Miami

MIAMI — With an expanded field of 32 teams and featuring global giants and legendary stars, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup begins Saturday, highlighted by the tournament’s opening match between Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and an Egyptian powerhouse, Al Ahly, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Despite the marquee billing, ticket sales are lagging due to the expected presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agents in and around the stadium.

FIFA slashed prices dramatically, offering bulk ticket deals to local college students at $4 each, down from the initial average ticket price of $350. As of Thursday, Ticketmaster had seats available for as low as $77.

The slow ticket sales might be tied to President Trump’s immigration enforcement policies, which dominate the conversation in South Florida. The extended riots in Los Angeles have also put immigrant communities on edge. Now, immigration enforcement at Hard Rock Stadium should be expected after ICE issued a statement reminding all non-U.S. citizens to carry proof of legal status.

The CBP also issued — then deleted — its own warning, a social media message saying “agents will be “suited and booted” for the opening matches.

The agencies have described their roles as part of the overall event security effort, and it is a standard practice for large events. But Thomas Kennedy of the Florida Immigrant Coalition said the threat of being questioned about immigration status “creates an environment where people are less likely to come watch the games because of sheer intimidation.”

A strong federal law enforcement presence is expected at all Club World Cup venues after Mr. Trump signed an executive order last March to establish a federal task force to oversee major upcoming events around the country, including the 2025 Club World Cup. Federal, state, and local officials already intended to strengthen security.

Security became a priority after a speeding truck killed 10 people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during New Year’s weekend. The incident came after local and state law enforcement in Miami failed to maintain order when chaos erupted at Hard Rock Stadium before the 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia last year. Thousands of fans without tickets rushed the gates, jumped over railings, and climbed through air vents, causing the game to be delayed for more than an hour.

“We look forward to building on the experience of our partners and the lesson learned from previous major events including the Copa America Final in the summer of 2024, which offered important insights and lessons learned about opportunities to strengthen security measures and protocols for future events,” the Miami-Dade County chief of police, James Reyes, told ESPN in April.

Still, slow sales of tickets for a chance to see Mr. Messi in Miami were unthinkable when FIFA expanded from the traditional seven-team format and increased the prize pool to $1 billion.

Teams will compete in a month-long tournament, starting with eight four-team groups going head-to-head in 11 cities. The top two teams in each group qualify for the knockout stage, which is a single-elimination format. New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium will play a prominent role, hosting five group-stage matches, a quarterfinal, a semifinal, and the final set for July 14.

Inter Miami players Noah Allen and Ian Frey, who grew up in the Miami area, relish the opportunity to play on the world stage in their hometown. “It’s a big honor for me,” Mr. Allen said. “I’m excited to be able to be part of this tournament. It’s a dream come true. I never thought I’d be playing at this level. I’m just so grateful for it and ready to go out and compete.”

Mr. Frey added, “I went to high school 15 minutes down the street. You’re going to be playing on the biggest club stage in front of family and friends. There’s nothing more you could ask for.”

Pre-tournament favorites include Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and two South American, teams Palmeiras and Botafogo, while Mexican club Pachuca and Saudi club Al Hilal could score upsets. Entries from the MLS include the Seattle Sounders FC, the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winners, and LAFC.

Star power abounds. Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, leads Manchester City, while teenage sensation Estevao Willian keys Palmeiras. Even at age 37, Mr. Messi still makes Inter Miami a threat.

“I would have never have imagined playing on the same field as Messi,” Mr. Frey said. “I’ve learned so much and I want to keep learning by going as far as possible in this tournament.”

In addition to Miami and the Meadowlands, matches are scheduled for Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Orlando, Nashville, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

Not everyone is celebrating. Los Angeles’s mayor, Karen Bass, said the extensive rioting and vandalism in her city will take up to a year to clean before it co-hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup. “We had launched a program called Shine LA a couple of months ago in preparation for the World Cup,” she said. “Now we are called on to direct that city-wide. We need people from all over the city to come to downtown and help with this effort.”