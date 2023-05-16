IRS, DOJ Clam Up About Whistleblower’s Allegations That He and His Team Have Been Purged From Hunter Biden Case

The whistleblower says he’s off the Hunter Biden case due to pressure on his bosses from the justice department. An IRS spokesman tells the Sun it has no comment.

The IRS is declining to comment on explosive allegations from an anonymous IRS whistleblower that he and his team have been booted off the investigation into whether Hunter Biden cheated on his taxes. The whistleblower claims his defenestration came due to pressure from the Department of Justice.

It’s now unclear if the IRS is still investigating President Biden’s troubled son at all. A spokesman for the IRS told the Sun that he “cannot answer” whether the investigation continues. The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.

The latest round of disclosures regarding the federal government’s investigation of Hunter Biden took place Monday evening, when the New York Post published a letter it received from the IRS whistleblower’s attorneys claiming that the whistleblower had been removed from the case. He’d previously contacted GOP members of Congress claiming that the IRS was slow-walking its investigation into Hunter Biden due to political pressure from on high.

“Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress. He was informed the change was at the request of the Department of Justice,” the whistleblower’s attorneys wrote the New York Post.

The anonymous supervisory agent at the IRS claims the agency’s investigation into tax evasion by Mr. Biden is being mishandled. The letter restated his claims that there has been a “failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case.”

The agent has alleged that the United States attorney for the district of Delaware who was appointed by President Trump, David Weiss, is also having his investigation slow-walked by the justice department. Mr. Weiss is looking into allegations that Mr. Biden committed tax fraud by failing to report income under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and lied about his drug use in order to obtain a firearms permit.

Retaliation is being alleged by the whistleblower’s legal team even after the head of the IRS promised to protect those who make allegations of impropriety.

“On April 27, 2023, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel appeared before the House Committee on Ways and Means,” the supervisory agent’s attorneys wrote. “He testified: ‘I can say without any hesitation there will be no retaliation for anyone making an allegation or a call to a whistleblower hotline.’ However, this move is clearly retaliatory and may also constitute obstruction of a congressional inquiry.”

The attorneys also claim that this alleged retaliation represents a violation of federal law. Federal whistleblower protections state that any individual who files such a complaint are protected from ‘significant change in duties, responsibilities, or working conditions’

Previously, observers had expected Hunter Biden to be charged in the taxes and guns case as early as this week. Senator Cruz speculated on his podcast and on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show that Hunter Biden would faces narrow charges related to taxes and gun crimes, since they don’t implicate his father, in an effort by the justice department to appear impartial on the matter but still protect the president from any allegations of impropriety.

No charges have yet been filed.

The new Republican majority in Congress has launched a wide-ranging investigation into Hunter Biden’s business practices and payments to Biden family members. Recently, a committee report based on “thousands of bank records” showed that Mr. Biden had received millions of dollars from Communist Chinese and Eastern European companies and officials, and later dispersed those funds to his family members, including to his new wife, Melissa Cohen, and his ex-girlfriend, Hallie Biden, who is also Beau Biden’s widow.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating possible wrongdoing by Mr. Biden, Congressman James Comer, previously said that witnesses that he is trying to reach “fear for their lives.”

“We’ve got witnesses that are scared to death to come forward,” Mr. Comer said. “They fear for their lives. I mean, you’ve got the banks that have worked with us, they’re being squeezed by attorneys, by high-ranking officials in the Democrat Party for having the nerve to work with us to comply with our subpoenas.”

A separate whistleblower came forward in 2022 to disclose alleged bribes paid to President Biden during his time as vice president. Mr. Comer and Senator Grassley, whose office received the original complaint, are seeking an unclassified version from the FBI as part of the oversight committee’s investigation into potential financial crimes.

The May 3 subpoena asked the FBI for the report that “allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions.”

“The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national,” Mr. Comer wrote in a statement. “The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself.”