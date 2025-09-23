‘It Makes Alice in Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts Seem Benevolent’: Attorneys for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Slam Prosecution’s Bid for Stiff Sentence

Combs’s legal team is seeking for him to be released within weeks of sentencing. The prosecution is expected to ask for years more behind bars.

Defense attorneys for the hip hop producer Sean “Diddy” Combs asked the judge in his federal sex trafficking case to sentence their client to no more than 14 months in prison in court papers filed on Monday. This would mean Mr. Combs would be released from Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center within weeks.

“To achieve specific deterrence in this case, a sentence of no more than 14 months is ‘sufficient, but not greater than necessary’ to achieve the goals of sentencing” the attorneys wrote in their 182 page long sentence recommendation (plus numerous exhibit pages), which they filed on Monday evening.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 3 at the Manhattan federal courthouse, in the Southern District of New York, where the eight week long trial took place this spring and summer. Mr. Combs, who was arrested in the lobby of a luxury Manhattan hotel in September 2024, has already spent a little over a year behind bars. If the judge grants the defense’s request, he would be released less than two months after his sentencing hearing due to time served. But prosecutors have yet to file their response and are expected to ask for a far harsher sentence.

As the Sun reported, on July 2, a jury found Combs, 55, not guilty of the most serious charges brought against him – two counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering conspiracy – which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. However, the jury did convict the hip hop mogul of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, a crime laid out in the Mann Act, a federal law that prohibits the interstate or foreign transportation of individuals for prostitution or other “immoral” purposes. Each count carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, though prosecutors are expected to request far less.

Cassie Ventura and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appear at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating ‘China: Through the Looking Glass’ on May 4, 2015. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file

The jury agreed with the prosecution that Combs illegally transported male prostitutes across state lines so they could engage in sexual activities with two of Combs’ former girlfriends, the model and singer, Cassandra Ventura, and (separately) an influencer – a girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym ‘Jane’ – while the rapper watched, pleasured himself and filmed the drug-fueled encounters, which he referred to as “freak offs.”

“We are unaware of any other Mann Act prosecution based on such conduct,” the defense team argued in their Monday filing, writing that unlike most other convictions under the same law, their client did not financially benefit from the prostitution and did not even have sex with the male escorts. The attorneys listed numerous other cases, where the defendants transported underage victims or undocumented immigrants, forcing them into prostitution for personal financial gains.

“Nevertheless, the median sentence for Mann Act defendants sentenced under the applicable guideline… is 12 months’ incarceration, and the average sentence is under 15 months,” the defense added.

The attorneys criticized probation officers for recommending “a sentence five times the typical sentence” and called prosecutors, who believe “a sentence twenty times the typical sentence may be appropriate” more evil than the twisted fiction of Lewis Carroll.

Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“This draconian approach makes Alice in Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts seem benevolent,” the team of eight attorneys wrote, insisting that the Combs did not commit any of the “heinous” crimes prosecutors alleged.

“The government accused Sean Combs of heinous crimes. It branded him an evil trafficker and racketeer who coerced and defrauded his girlfriends into having sex against their will. But none of that was true,” the attorneys proclaimed, finding it “wildly out of proportion” to request a high sentence for conduct that involved “fully competent adult men and women (who) voluntarily crossed state lines and had consensual sex with each other, and the defendant made no money from the conduct.”

But the government, who brought the charges under the previous Biden administration, has argued that Combs drugged the women (and the male prostitutes) to coerce them into participating in his three-person “freak off” parties, which often lasted for over 30 hours, if not several days, and that he continued to host these sex marathons, even when he knew he was under federal investigation, one month before his arrest.

Most importantly, prosecutors argue that Combs’ violent behavior should be taken into consideration, especially because it continues to make him a threat to society.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, center, reacts after he was denied bail on prostitution-related offenses, July 2, 2025, in Manhattan federal court in New York. AP/Elizabeth Williams

On the day of the verdict, when defense attorneys asked the presiding district judge, Arun Subramanian, to release their client on bail, which the judge denied, prosecutors submitted a letter from Ms. Ventura’s attorney, where he wrote that “Ms. Ventura believes that Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community.”

During the trial, the jury watched the now infamous surveillance video that shows Combs chasing Ms. Ventura through a hotel hallway in Los Angeles before throwing her on the ground and kicking her.

When Ms. Ventura testified, she recalled other incidents, where Combs brutally beat her, including slamming her head into a wooden bed frame. Jane, who dated the rapper up until his arrest, testified that Combs physically assaulted her one time, slapping her so hard she fell onto the tiles on the bathroom floor. He then, she said, asked her if his behavior was coercion, and according to her testimony, forced her to have sexual intercourse with a male prostitute while he watched.

Defense attorneys argue that Combs’ long time addiction to pain killers caused his erratic and violent behavior, and that his time in jail, where he was unable to consume any drugs or alcohol, has helped him recognize his mistakes.

Marc Agnifilo, attorney for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, (C) gives a brief statement at Manhattan Federal Court after Comb’s bail hearing following his sex trafficking and racketeering trial on July 02, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Combs, the attorneys wrote, had “for decades… struggled with serious substance abuse issues, anger and anxiety, and other flaws that he did not properly or professionally address until his incarceration last year.”

“Mr. Combs’s near-13 months in prison has been life changing, productive, and a testament to his desire to return to his family and community and lead the best life possible. He has taken the time to achieve necessary rehabilitation from day one at the MDC— including getting clean of all substances,” the defense explained.

Furthermore, his doctors, the defense argued, agreed that the only way for him to truly heal would be to receive therapy outside of prison.

“And while he and his doctors have worked productively with all the available therapeutic tools at the MDC—and made significant progress—his doctors all agree that the next step in Combs’s treatment, to ensure the changes he has made last a lifetime, requires therapy that can only effectively be provided outside of prison walls,” the attorneys pleaded.

Teny Geragos, (C) attorney for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, gives a brief statement next to lawyers Marc Agnifilo (R) and Brian Steel at Manhattan Federal Court after Comb’s bail hearing following his sex trafficking and racketeering trial on July 02, 2025 in New York City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Included in the epically long sentence recommendation were character statements, letters written by former employees, friends and acquaintances, and even one woman, whom Combs dated before his arrest, Caresha Brownlee, a rapper also known as Yung Miami.

“For three of those years, I was in a public relationship with Sean, and during that time, I witnessed—and came to know—a different person than the one often portrayed. Behind the scenes, he was loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging. He motivated me, believed in me, and helped me grow both personally and professionally,” Ms. Brownlee wrote.

“I’ve also witnessed him doing real inner work. He made the choice to check himself into anger management, start therapy, and commit to physical healing through therapy. That takes strength, humility, and self-awareness. He didn’t do it for show—he did it because he wanted to grow and to become a better person,” she added.

Another such testimonial that empathized Combs’ “good” character was written by the grandson of the legendary Italian chef Giuseppe Cipriani, who died in 1980, and who is credited with inventing the Bellini cocktail and the raw beef dish “carpaccio.” His grandson, who carries the same name, Giuseppe Cipriani, and was born in 1965, is the current managing director and chief executive of the global Cipriani brand. The Cipriani facilities in New York have long been known for hosting celebrities from the entertainment industry.

Cassie Ventura wipes tears from her eye while testifying in Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in New York. Elizabeth Williams via AP

“My name is Giuseppe Cipriani, and I am proud to represent the third generation of a leading international hospitality family,” the letter begins. Mr. Cipriani describes Combs, whom he first met when he celebrated his 29th birthday (in 1998) at his New York restaurant, as a “courteous and gracious customer,” who “consistently showed kindness to our staff and warmth to my family members and friends.”

Prosecutors are expected to reply with their own sentence recommendation in the coming days. Although Judge Subramanian must take the federal sentencing guidelines into account, he has latitude in deciding on the final punishment, and could even sentence Combs to 20 years in prison (that seems highly unlikely).

The defense has also filed a motion, asking the judge to dismiss the conviction, arguing that their client should have never been prosecuted on the Mann Act charges. A hearing for this matter is scheduled for Thursday, which Combs must attend. It will be his first court appearance since the day of his dramatic verdict, when he went down on his knees into a prayer position, thanking the jury for the verdict.