Jets, With Reinforcements in Place, Look To Rally Behind Rodgers

Signing wide receiver Mike Williams might not be the final piece of the puzzle in the New York Jets plans for the 2024 season, but he could be the biggest one when it comes to giving quarterback Aaron Rodgers what he needs to command an elite offense.

Mr. Williams, formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers, signed a one-year deal worth $15 million. When healthy, he’s a big, 6-foot-4 target who can get down the field and create explosive plays. A seven-year veteran with 4,806 career receiving yards, Mr. Williams will line up opposite Garrett Wilson, giving the Jets potentially one of the top receiving duos in the National Football League.

The passing attack can only lift off if the offensive line protects Mr. Rodgers, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the first game last season. The Jets hope they’ve solved those issues by acquiring tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, and guard John Simpson. They also hold the 10th pick in next month’s draft.

Mr. Smith, who played left tackle for the Dallas Cowboys for 13 seasons, signed a one-year contract worth up to $20 million. Mr. Moses, who played for the Jets in 2020, was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent the last three seasons. He’ll play right tackle. Mr. Simpson also spent last season with the Ravens before agreeing to a two-year deal worth $12 million with the Jets.

The signings, all for veterans who have shown that they can compete effectively in the NFL, equate to a Super Bowl or bust approach by the Jets, who have taken these measures to protect their 40-year-old quarterback.

“For me, it sounds good and looks good on paper,” Mr. Moses said. “But at the end of the day, the offensive line is five equals one. It’s our job to learn the playbook and do what we need to do and jell as an offensive unit so when we get out there on Sundays and in training camp we can hit the ground running with the same mindset.”

Mr. Williams signed his contract on Monday, calling the Jets a “great fit” after five productive seasons with the Chargers. A consistent starter since 2019, he played in just three games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He had surgery to repair a torn ACL four months ago and said he’ll be ready for training camp.

“My focus is coming in every day and continuing to put in the work,” Mr. Williams said. “Everything is on schedule and everything is looking good.”

Mr. Williams said he chose the Jets for the chance to play with Mr. Rodgers and alongside Mr. Wilson, who has amassed 2,145 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in his two seasons as a pro.

“I just felt like it was a great fit for me,” Mr. Williams said. “Aaron, I want to be able to play with him, pick his brain and learn from him. Playing alongside Garrett reminds me of Keenan (Allen). They have similar styles of play and are great route runners. I feel like we can complement each other in that area.”

Mr. Moses, 33, is also rehabbing from offseason surgery. He disclosed that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the fourth game last season and played hurt the remainder of the year. He had surgery six weeks ago and expects to be ready for training camp. “I look forward to having two arms this year,” he said.

Mr. Moses will play alongside Mr. Simpson, his teammate at Baltimore. After three inconsistent years with the Las Vegas Raiders, Mr. Simpson regained his swagger last year and is ready to help the Jets get to the next level. “I’ve always been a fan of the underdogs,” he said. “I want to be part of building something. It’s not always about the big guys on top. The underdog mentality is what I enjoy.”

With an upgraded offensive line, a potentially dominant receiving corps, a decent running game, and a future Hall of Famer at quarterback, the Jets appear set on offense.

A defense,which is already regarded as one of the league’s best, added two alumni of the San Francisco 49ers defense — cornerback Isaiah Oliver and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Mr. Oliver will add much-need depth in the secondary behind defensive backs Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, and Michael Carter II.

Mr. Kinlaw, a first-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2020, agreed to a one-year deal worth $7.25 million. A knee injury in 2020 led to an ACL reconstruction in 2021 and setbacks in 2022. But he didn’t miss a single game last year and was a key contributor to the 49ers’ journey to the Super Bowl.

The tackle hopes to help the Jets get to the ultimate destination. “I know what it’s like in those games,” Mr. Kinlaw said. “I know the physicality and the energy it takes. I can only imagine what the energy is going to be in MetLife. I think this team has everything it needs to make a push to the playoffs.”