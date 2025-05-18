Journalism Writes Gritty Ending for Final Preakness at Historic Pimlico

The favorite is knocked off his stride but rallies to win middle jewel of Triple Crown.

It was only fitting that the final Preakness at the rustic Pimlico Race Track, which opened in 1870, would be a race for ages, featuring an elbow-to-elbow, saddle-to-saddle closing crescendo that earned Journalism the middle jewel of the Triple Crown.

Journalism, the pre-race favorite and second-place finisher at the Kentucky Derby, fought through a bumping match with Goal Oriented at the stretch and ran down long-shot Gosger over the last 40 yards to win the 150th Preakness Stakes on Saturday by a half-length.

Indeed, Journalism is alive and well. “There was a lot of bumping, and when I saw that I thought we would come up short,” the trainer of Journalism, Michael McCarthy, said. “But that shows the testament this horse has.”

Journalism’s gritty performance comes after losing by 1½ lengths to Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. Sovereignty was among several Derby horses that skipped the Preakness to rest for the Belmont, leaving Journalism as the clear favorite for the nine-horse field at Baltimore.

Pimlico was dry and fast, unlike the muddy track that Churchill Downs offered for the Run for the Roses. With jockey Umberto Rispoli aboard, Journalism was squeezed early and forced to drop back during the race’s first half.

Staying close to the rail, Mr. Rispoli eventually moved Journalism into the middle of the pack and tried to squeeze past Goal Oriented and early front runner Clever Again, who were all three lengths behind front-running Gosger. Goal Oriented refused to give ground and jostled into Journalism, knocking both horses off-stride.

But Journalism, which went off at even odds, regained his rhythm and launched a furious pursuit of Gosger, a 15-1 choice, who appeared headed for an unlikely victory. But Journalism would not be denied. Displaying speed, power, and determination, he quickly closed ground and thundered past Gosger to earn the coveted victory in a time of 1:55.47

Sandman finished third, while Goal Oriented was fourth in a nine-horse field. The payout on Journalism to win was $4.00 on a $2 bet. A $2 exacta was worth $33.80, and a trifecta paid $73.50.

It was the first major victory in America for Mr. Rispoli, an Italian who won plenty of major races in his native country. “If this is a dream, nobody wake me up,” Mr. Rispoli said. “I just won one leg of the Triple Crown, and I’m crying like a kid.”

It was the second Preakness victory for Mr. McCarthy (2021 Rombauer) and means more than just a trophy. The triumph comes in a year when his neighborhood in Altadena, California, was devastated by the Eaton Fire. Mr. McCarthy’s home survived but endured enough smoke damage to force his family to move in with relatives.

“This is for Altadena,” Mr. McCarthy said after the race. “I’m just happy to win one of these.”

Pimlico, which staged its first Preakness in 1873, will be demolished in June to undergo a $400 million renovation that includes the grandstands and the track. The 2026 Preakness will be held at Laurel Park Race Track. The new Pimlico is set to debut in 2027.

Journalism’s story is far from finished. His victory at the Preakness sets up a probable rematch with Sovereignty in the 157th Belmont Stakes set for June 7 at Saratoga Race Course.