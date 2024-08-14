The future free agent is slugging his way to the postseason and a lucrative future.

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto is a human slot machine where the jackpot increases every time he steps to the plate.

Cashing in to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars is a certainty for Mr. Soto, who becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of this major league season. Mr. Soto, who turns 26 in October, can sign with whatever team offers him the most money.

The potential price appeared to increase significantly on Tuesday night when the left-handed slugger belted three consecutive home runs in a game for the first time in his career. Mr. Soto powered the Yankees to a victory over the Chicago White Sox in Chicago by belting his 31st, 32nd, and 33rd home runs of the season. That leaves him just two short of his career high.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge told the YES Network after the game that “It’s impressive. He waited until he got a pitch to drive each at-bat and did some damage.”

Messrs. Judge and Soto have been a dynamic duo for the Yankees, who are in the stretch run to the postseason. Entering Wednesday’s game, the Yankees (71-50) held a half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles (70-50) in the American League East. The Boston Red Sox (63-55) were six and a half back.

While Mr. Judge is living up to the nine-year $360 million contract he signed before last season — he is assembling one of the greatest offensive campaigns of all time — Mr. Soto is padding his stats in anticipation of a rich deal in the off-season.

Playing on a one-year contract worth $31 million, Mr. Soto will look to be the highest-paid player in baseball next year with every big market club expected to put in a bid for his services. Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is currently the highest-paid player at $700 million over 10 years, with much of the contract deferred. He is followed by pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, whose contracts average $43.3 million a year. Mr. Judge earns $40 million per season.

Mr. Soto’s performance Tuesday in Chicago was another reminder of how he can dominate a game. After grounding out in his first at-bat, Mr. Soto’s first blast came in the third inning when he lofted an opposite-field two-run homer over the left-field fence for a 2-0 Yankees lead.

The outfielder’s second home run was a long drive in the fifth inning that reached the fans in left-center field. It put the Yankees ahead by three runs. Mr. Soto launched his third home run in the seventh by sending a 3-2 pitch deep to right field.

Mr. Soto, who had never hit a home run at Guaranteed Rate Field, stood at home plate and briefly admired the third home run before trotting around the bases. Everyone else in the ballpark admired Mr. Soto, who walked on five pitches in his final at-bat in the ninth.

“All three of them were pretty impressive,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, adding, “Just a great night by a great player.”

After grounding out in his first at-bat, Mr. Soto tweaked his swing in the dugout. It produced dramatic results.“I’ve been working on trying to be accurate to the ball,” Mr. Soto told the YES Network. “I try to make contact and put the barrel on the ball and forget about what’s going to happen.”

Mr. Soto’s season is becoming unforgettable. He is just two shy of his career high of 35 home runs in 2003, a mark he’ll easily shatter by the end of September.

That two home runs Tuesday night went to the opposite field is a sign Mr. Soto is locked in just as the Yankees begin an important stretch of games in their chase for a division title and postseason berth. “It’s always great to be locked in, to be ready for every pitch,” Mr. Soto said. “When you’re locked in and you have a guy like Judge behind you you’re going to get some pitches. It feels really good.”

Mr. Judge called Mr. Soto “the greatest hitter in the game,” but it’s clear they benefit each other. As great a season as Mr. Soto is having, Mr. Judge could earn the Most Valuable Player award at his current pace. In addition to his 42 home runs, Mr. Judge has driven in 107 runs and carries a .332 batting average

Mr. Boone said that “In watching Juan I feel like I’m watching one of the best seasons I’ve ever seen and then I get to watch Aaron right behind him. Try to appreciate what you’re seeing with both of those guys.”

After finishing a three-game series with the White Sox, the Yankees head to Detroit for three games against the Tigers. Mr. Soto is hoping to keep a hot bat.

