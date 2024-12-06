The judge’s unorthodox move, endorsed by the prosecution and opposed by the defense, forces the jury to return next week to deliberate the lesser negligent homicide charge.

In an unusual and controversial decision, the judge presiding over the trial of Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran who is accused of killing a homeless Michael Jackson impersonator on a New York subway last year, dismissed the most serious charge, second-degree manslaughter, on Friday after the jury said it was deadlocked. The defense did not condone this legal maneuver. The jury, who could not agree on whether Mr. Penny was guilty of the manslaughter charge, will return on Monday to consider the second, lesser charge, criminally negligent homicide.

“This is essentially elbowing the jury,” defense attorney Thomas Kenniff told the judge, who said he agreed with the defense’s argument but went ahead to dismiss the count anyway, as had been requested by the prosecution.

“It’s an odd combination of factors,” the famed criminal defense and civil rights attorney Ron Kuby told the Sun on Friday afternoon. “The law is fairly clear. Procedurally we don’t want juries compromising if it can be avoided. That’s why when you have a top charge and lesser included offenses, you have to consider the top charge before going to the lesser offenses. Because you don’t want the jury to go through the lesser charges and work out some sort of compromise verdict. You want a verdict based on the evidence and the charged crime.” Mr. Kuby added that “It is extremely unusual that the defense lawyer fights to keep the most serious charge, and the prosecutor fights to dismiss the most serious charge that they brought. That’s an unusual procedural posture.”

After the jury was deadlocked, as the Sun reported, on Friday morning and had been directed by the judge to deliberate further, a new note arrived in the courtroom at 3:03pm.

“We, the jury, would like to inform Judge Wiley,” the note read, “that after further deliberations we cannot come to a unanimous decision on count one – manslaughter in the second degree.” The presiding judge, Maxwell Wiley, paused. Then he told the attorneys, “We might ask to dismiss the top count.”

Daniel Penny, who is charged in the death of Jordan Neely, walks through a hallway as the jury continues with deliberations at Manhattan Criminal Court at New York City on December 06, 2024. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

He explained that after looking at the case law, he found that contrary to his “gut feeling,” New York State criminal procedural law does not “want to put a stamp of approval on a compromise verdict.”

An assistant district attorney, Dafna Yoran, who is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, told the court that she found it, “just bizarre that they keep hanging on this count.” She was referring to the manslaughter charge.

“It’s not bizarre.” Judge Wiley said. “They’re following my instructions.”

He had clearly instructed the jury that before considering the lesser charge, negligent homicide, which carries a maximum of four years in prison, they had to rule on the higher charge, second degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Jordan Neely was a well-known Michael Jackson impersonator. Twitter / X

Ms. Yoran, who had previously signaled her agreement to the idea of dismissing the manslaughter charge, briefly left the courtroom to discuss the matter with her team.

When she returned, Ms. Yoran said, “The people move to dismiss the top count.”

“We oppose that,” Mr. Kenniff said, speaking for the defense, adding that he was not aware of any cases where this had been permitted. He found it would set a dangerous example, “from a policy standpoint,” he said, to dismiss the top charge, because it could encourage prosecutors in the future to “overcharge” defendants, knowing these charges would just be dismissed.

But Mr. Kuby told the Sun over the phone, “There is no check of the prosecution overcharging cases. The prosecution regularly overcharges in order to force a plea, or an acquittal on a top charge but a conviction on a lower one. Alvin Bragg could have charged Penny with what is known as depraved indifference murder. He chose not to.”

Protesters hold ‘Justice for Jordan Neely’ signs after Daniel Penny arrives at court, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at New York. AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

The judge assured the defense that by removing the top count, it would be “off the table.” He said, “Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Though the judge seemed hesitant and agreed with most of the legal arguments the defense brought forward, he still said, “I’ll take a chance and grant the application… I grant the people’s motion to withdraw and dismiss.”

After the judge told the jury that he had dismissed the first count, he told the jurors they were now free to “consider count two,” which is the criminally negligent homicide charge.

“Whether that makes any difference or not, I have no idea,” the judge added. “There is nobody smarter than you at this point,” he said, addressing the twelve Manhattanites. “Count one is no longer for your consideration. You are now free to consider count two.” Then he told them to go home. “I am gonna let you go home. Think about something else for a while.”

Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Dafna Yoran walks out of the courtroom while the jury continues to deliberate during Daniel Penny’s trial, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at New York. AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Last year, the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, charged Mr. Penny with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Neely. Mr. Penny, a 26-year-old man from West Islip on Long Island, served in the Marine Corps for four years as an infantry squad leader and was honorably discharged in 2021, according to his LinkedIn. At the time of the tragic incident, Mr. Penny was living in the East Village, at Lower Manhattan, and studying architecture and engineering at City Tech in Brooklyn.

On May 1, 2023, Mr. Penny was on a Northbound F Train, headed for his gym, as he told later.police officers, when at the Second Avenue stop, Neely got on the train car. He almost missed the train but, according to witnesses, put his hand through the closing door and managed to get on. Neely, who was 30 years old and homeless at the time, was a street performer, known for his Michael Jackson impersonations on subways, and could be seen moonwalking at Times Square. He also had a history of drug abuse, mental illness and arrests. Both men, Mr. Penny and Neely were exactly the same height, (6 feet, one inch).

As Neely entered the car, witnesses testified, the car was filled with the overwhelming stench of human feces. Neely aggressively tossed his jacket to the ground and then began shouting at subway riders, witnesses testified, yelling that he was hungry, thirsty, ready to die and ready to go to jail. Witnesses described Neely’s behavior as erratic, menacing and extremely frightening. One woman said it was “Satanic”, another woman said she was scared for her life, and a mother from Brooklyn hid her five year old son behind her stroller.

All the witnesses agreed, however, that Neely did not physically attack anyone. He also turned out not to have been carrying a weapon.

Thomas Kenniff, attorney for Daniel Penny, walks out of the courtroom following proceedings in Penny’s trial, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at New York. AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Mr. Penny, who perceived Neely as a severe threat, grabbed him from behind, placed him in a chokehold, and brought him to the ground, in an attempt, as he would tell officers, to protect himself and the other passengers. After the train pulled into the next station, and the doors had opened, Mr. Penny lay on the subway car’s floor in a bizarre embrace with Neely, who was struggling to break free from the chokehold. In the end, Neely was held in the chokehold for about six minutes.

Prosecutors alleged that Mr. Penny held the chokehold for too long and used excessive force. He acted recklessly, they argued, because having been trained in chokeholds during his service in the Marines Corps, he should have known that chokeholds can be fatal. The defense disagreed, arguing that Mr. Penny did not apply continuous pressure onto Neely’s neck the entire time, and did not intend to kill him, but was trying to restrain him until the police arrived. When first responders got to the scene, Neely was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital an hour later.

The trial, which has lasted seven weeks, including jury selection, heard over forty witnesses, including eyewitnesses, subway riders, police officers, medical personnel and experts.

The jury will return on Monday to continue deliberations on the second count. The judge wished everyone well.

Hawk Newsome, left, listens as Chivona Newsome, co-founder, Black Lives Matter-New York, speaks to media outside of the courthouse following proceedings in Daniel Penny’s trial, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, ar New York. AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

“Ok, have a good weekend,” he said.

Outside of the courthouse, Hawk Newsome, the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter New York, told reporters that “We saw a jury having a problem with a top charge. We saw a judge dismiss the top charge. I wanna take you back to jury selection, when they found a jury specialist,” he was referring to Jo-Ellan Dimitrius, a jury consultant the defense had hired. Ms. Dimitrius has worked for both O.J. Simpson’s defense team in 1994 and, in 2021, for Kyle Rittenhouse, the white youth acquitted of killing two rioters during 2020’s racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. .

“This woman worked O.J’s case, she worked Kyle Rittenhouse’s case, the person who brought an AR-15 to Black Lives Matter rally and killed people. She worked that case. And they paid her, I don’t know how much money, to come in here and pick this jury,” he said. “America is going to America… there is no way you could put nine white people in a room that would find Daniel Penny guilty.”

Nine of the 12 jurors on Penny’s jury are white. He was able to afford Ms. Dimitrius, as well as other accoutrements of an aggressive defense, after his supporters raised more than $3 million on his behalf using the faith-based fundraising platform, GiveSendGo, which offers fundraisers for cases GoFundMe won’t support.

Daniel Penny, who is charged in the death of Jordan Neely, walks through a hallway as the jury continues with deliberations at Manhattan Criminal Court at New York City on December 06, 2024. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The judge’s decision to dismiss the manslaughter charge can be viewed as a great victory for the defense. Should the jury find Mr. Penny guilty on the second charge, this unusual decision gives the attorneys an even better footing to appeal the case.