The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Judge’s Ruling on James Comey Ally’s Computer Records Could Torpedo Justice Department’s Case Against Former FBI Director

The case fell apart after a court ruled that the Trump administration attorney, Lindsey Halligan, was not legally appointed to prosecute the case.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
James Comey on Capitol Hill, December 7, 2018. Alex Wong/Getty Images
SHARON KEHNEMUI
SHARON KEHNEMUI

The Justice Department has until Monday to confirm it has secured and sequestered contents of a personal computer belonging  to a former adviser to James Comey after a judge on Saturday issued a restraining order on the department’s use of the materials. 

The 2017 documents and emails obtained from a former unpaid adviser to the then-FBI director, Daniel Richman, were seized in 2019 and 2020 as part of an investigation into whether Mr. Comey lied under oath to the Senate when he said he did not ask an intermediary to speak to the press on his behalf over Russian interference in the 2016 election.  

Mr. Richman, a Columbia university law professor and longtime friend of Mr. Comey, sued to have the documents declared invalid, saying his Fourth Amendment rights were violated since the case ended in 2021 and the warrant to use them was outdated when the Trump administration reopened the investigation this year. 

A district judge, Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, ruled Saturday that Mr. Richman would likely succeed “on the merits of his claim that the Government has violated his Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures by retaining a complete copy of all files on his personal computer” and searched it without a fresh warrant. 

“Given that the custody and control of this material is the central issue in this matter, uncertainty about its whereabouts weighs in favor of acting promptly to preserve the status quo,” the judge wrote, ordering the Justice Department to inform the court who has custody of the computer and its contents. 

The decision is another blow to the Justice Department, which vows to appeal the ruling that Ms. Halligan was unlawfully appointed as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and re-prosecute Mr. Comey. That may be difficult to do since the statute of limitations to bring charges against Mr. Comey for lying in his September 30, 2020, testimony to the Judiciary Committee has expired.

SHARON KEHNEMUI
SHARON KEHNEMUI

Ms. Kehnemui is a 12-year veteran of FoxNews.com, where she was a reporter and then senior politics editor. She subsequently worked as managing director of digital communications at American Enterprise Institute.

Email
The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use