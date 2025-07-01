Jury Reaches Verdict on Four of Five Counts in Diddy Trial but Is Told To Keep Deliberating

The jury sent a note saying it was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the racketeering conspiracy charge.

The jury in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial said Tuesday that it has reached a verdict on four of five counts against the hip-hop mogul but was stuck on the top charge, racketeering conspiracy.

But the outcome of any of the charges was not yet clear. The judge told the jury to hold off announcing its partial verdict and instead to continue weighing the remaining charge. Like prosecutors and Combs’ defense team, Judge Arun Subramanian reasoned that after just two days of deliberations, it was too soon to give up on reaching a verdict on all counts.

The development came late Tuesday afternoon, when the jury sent a note saying it was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the racketeering conspiracy charge because there were jurors with “unpersuadable views” on both sides.