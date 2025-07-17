Justice Department Fires James Comey’s Daughter, Who Prosecuted Epstein: Maurene Comey Just Suffered a Major Defeat in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Case

Laura Loomer, an informal Trump adviser, has been calling for Maurene Comey to be fired, along with her husband.

The Justice Department has fired federal prosecutor, Maurene Comey, from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, multiple news outlets have reported, citing sources. Ms. Comey, who is the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, prosecuted Jeffrey Epstein as well as his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ms. Comey recently suffered a major defeat in the high-profile case she led against the hip hop producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, when the jury acquitted him of the most serious charges and convicted him only of the prostitution-related charges, which do not carry mandatory sentences.

But perhaps more relevant may be Ms. Comey’s prosecutions against Epstein, the financier whom the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office charged with sex trafficking minors in 2019. The case never made it to trial because Epstein died in his jail cell a month after his arrest in what New York City’s medical examiner controversially ruled was suicide by hanging. Ms. Comey, however, successfully prosecuted Ms. Maxwell for sex trafficking and other offenses. The British heiress is currently serving a 20 year prison sentence.

The reason for Ms. Comey’s termination has not been made public. Neither the Justice Department nor the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan released any statements on Wednesday. But the move comes as the attorney general, Pam Bondi, has been firing prosecutors and other Justice Department staff members who were involved in the investigations and prosecutions of President Trump during the Biden Administration.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey points at Ghislaine Maxwell, far left, while she presents the rebuttal for the prosecution during Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in New York. Elizabeth Williams via AP

While Ms. Comey is not believed to have worked on those prosecutions, Mr. Trump despises her father and as recently as yesterday accused him, along with Presidents Biden and Obama, of concocting the “Epstein files” that have bedeviled him in recent days.

According to ABC news, Mr. Trump “privately vented about having a Comey work in his administration.”

As the Sun reported, Mr. Comey faces a criminal investigation by the FBI over his investigations into the alleged election interference by Russia in the 2016 presidential election, or as Mr. Trump has often described it in his postings on Truth Social, “the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax.” Mr. Comey also came under fire after posting on Instagram a picture that depicted “8647” spelled out in seashells in the sand, which Mr. Comey’s critics said was a call to have President Trump “assassinated.”

The provocateur Laura Loomer, an informal but influential advisor to Mr.Trump, praised Ms. Comey’s firing on X on Wednesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey is outside court during the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial, June 3, 2025. AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

“This comes 2 months after my pressure campaign on Pam Bondi to fire Comey’s daughter and Comey’s son in law from the DOJ,” Ms. Loomer wrote.

“Maurene Comey’s husband,” Ms. Loomer added, “is Lucas Issacharoff. As I previously reported, he works at the current Trump DOJ, despite a long history being a Trump hater. He is the Assistant U.S. Attorney in SDNY, working in the Civil Division since 2019. No word yet on whether he was also fired today, but he should be.”

CNN reported that a person with knowledge of the matter said working for the Justice Department as a Comey “is untenable in this administration given James Comey is ‘constantly going after the administration.’”

Mr. Comey has been denouncing Mr. Trump since he was fired eight years ago, including publishing an anti-Trump memoir. Most recently, he accused Mr. Trump of “eroding the rule of law.”