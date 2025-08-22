Justice Department Release Ghislaine Maxwell Interviews Amid Lingering Fallout From Epstein Investigation

The Justice Department on Friday released transcripts and audio recordings of its interviews with Jeffrey Epstein’s incarcerated associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, conducted before her surprise transfer to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas.

The Justice Department’s decision to release the interviews, which took place from July 24 to July 25, follows weeks of unsuccessful attempts to compel the federal courts to release testimony and exhibits from Maxwell and Epstein’s respective grand jury hearings.

“In the interest of transparency, @TheJusticeDept is releasing the complete transcript and audio of my proffer of Ms. Maxwell,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote on X Friday.

The release of the transcripts also comes after weeks of unsuccessful attempts by the Trump administration to divert attention from its handling of the Epstein investigation.

Last month, the Justice Department and the FBI released a brief memo concluding they had no evidence that Epstein did not commit suicide or that he possessed a “client list” that he used to blackmail powerful people with whom he socialized. The announcement, coming after the Trump administration had promised major disclosures about Epstein — and coming from FBI leaders who’d previously, in the private sector, expressed strong beliefs that the government was covering up dark secrets about Epstein — caused distress among many MAGA supporters.

Ms. Bondi clarified her comments to Fox News, saying she was referring to an Epstein “file,” not a client list.

The Bureau of Prisons’s decision to move Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring — which involved victims below the legal age of consent — to Camp Bryan was considered by a federal prison consultant to be “highly unusual.”

To transfer Maxwell to Camp Bryan — which counts the Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, and a “Real Housewife,” Jen Shah, as inmates — from FCI Tallahassee would usually require a Personal Safety Factor waiver.

In the past, granting a PSF waiver to a sex offender was “virtually unheard of,” a federal prison consultant, Christopher Zoukis, tells the Sun.

Since her transfer, BOP officials have enhanced Camp Bryan’s security capabilities by deploying its Counter Terrorism and Special Operations units to monitor threats and communications from both inside and outside the prison.

This is a developing story.