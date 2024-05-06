Knicks, Pacers to Revive Famously Raucous 1990s Rivalry in Second Round of NBA Playoffs

The last thing the Knicks want is for the Pacers to be flying up and down the court.

Those around in the 1990s remember how intense the playoff games between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers were: Reggie Miller, Mark Jackson, Patrick Ewing, Charles Oakley, and John Starks. Those were the days.

Their storied rivalry comes out of mothballs on Monday when the Pacers travel to Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

“It was inevitable that we play these guys,” Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton said. “Those are some good friends of mine over there, but there’s going to be a lot of competition, a lot of smoke. I’m sure they’ll have a lot of their former guys coming to the games and I’m sure we’ll have a lot of our former guys coming to the games. I just think it’s going to be fun to add another part of that chapter.”

The Knicks took care of the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the second round where the Knicks own the home-court advantage due to their No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Pacers earned the sixth seed. A packed Garden crowd is sure to offer a raucous start to the series where controlling the tempo of the game will be crucial.

The Pacers are a high-volume shooting team that likes to play fast and overwhelm their opponents with their athleticism. Indiana averaged 123 points a game during the regular season to lead the league and also ranked first in field goals made and attempted. Mr. Haliburton averaged 20.1 points per game during the season, while Pascal Siakam — after coming over to the Pacers via a trade with Toronto — averaged 21.3 in his 41 regular-season games.

The last thing the Knicks want is for the Pacers to be flying up and down the court.

“They play very fast,” Knicks forward OG Anunoby said. “They get the ball out quick. They get up a lot of threes. They just play really fast, the highest pace in the league. So it will be a challenge for us to get back on defense.”

The Pacers won two of three teams’ meetings during the regular season, but neither had the full roster available for this series. The Knicks will try to combat the Pacers’ speed with a more half-court approach centered on their rebounding. If they can control the glass and shoot a decent percentage, they can control the tempo.

“Obviously, we want to play Knicks basketball,” Knicks guard Jalen Brunson said. “They’re going to try to play Pacers basketball. It’s going to be a grind. It’s going to be a battle, and after the first game, we’re going to have to adjust whether we win or lose. Adjusting is how you win these types of things.”

The wildcard in the series could be Mr. Siakam. The 6-8 product of New Mexico State University averaged 22.3 points and 8.8 rebounds in the six games against Milwaukee, including a total of 73 points in Games 1 and 2. The two-time All-Star was acquired by the Pacers from Toronto on January 17, less than three weeks after the Knicks acquired Mr. Anunoby in a trade with Toronto.

“It will be weird playing against him,” Mr. Anunoby admitted. “I’ve never played against him. He’s always been my teammate. He’s made a big impact on their team. He’s a great player. He plays both ends. He can score. He can rebound. He can pass. He can do everything.”

It may have been nearly 30 years ago when the Knicks and Pacers were at their heated best. But one thing remains: both teams expect a physical game. The Knicks must impose their will to slow down the Pacers’ offense. Among those who know what to expect is Pacers forward Obi Tobin, a former Knick.

“They’re one of the most physical teams in the league,” Mr. Tobin said. “They’ve had that identity for many years. We just have to come in there and match that type of physicality and play our basketball.”

The Pacers’ coach, Rick Carlisle, a Knick on Rick Pitino’s 1988 playoff team, and an assistant coach with Indiana during the rivalry years, has told his players what to expect in this series. “It’s a very intense matchup,” he said. “That’s the simple truth about it. It’s always great competition. It’s an important time of the year when you get to the second round of the NBA playoffs. We’re going to have to be very resilient and we’re going to have to be very together.”

It’s no secret the Knicks will rely heavily on Mr. Brunson, who averaged 28.7 points a game during the regular season and 35.5 during the six-game playoff series with the Sixers. His scoring output along with consistent contribution from his supporting cast has helped propel the Knicks into the second round.

“He’s a guy you would never bet against,” said Mr. Carlisle, who coached Mr. Brunson in Dallas. “I don’t know if anybody saw this coming, what he’s achieved in two years. But if you know him and know his character, you’re not surprised.”