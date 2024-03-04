Knicks, Staggering Under Injuries, Look To Tread Water Until Reinforcements Arrive

A once promising season is now in peril as injuries mount and stars sit on the sidelines.

If the New York Knicks season was a movie, it could be titled “The Bruised Brothers.”

A promising 2023-2024 is being marred by injuries. The latest occurred on Sunday night, when All-Star guard Jalen Brunson went down with what looked to be a scary knee injury 47 seconds into a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cleveland.

The sight of Brunson, the team’s top scorer and inspirational leader, being helped off the court after an awkward landing, appeared to be the most devastating in a rash of injuries that have riddled the starting lineup. The Knicks breathed a sigh of relief, though, when post-game X-rays came back negative and Mr. Brunson’s injury was discovered to be a “knee contusion.” It shouldn’t keep him out long.

“That news is good,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters after the game, adding that “anytime someone goes down like that you have concern.”

The short-handed Knicks marshaled impressive performances from their supporting cast to defeat the Cavs 107-98 behind a triple double from Josh Hart. Still, it’s likely the Knicks won’t have Mr. Brunson — and his 27 points per game — available for Tuesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks at Atlanta. It would leave the Knicks without four starters as they enter a crucial stretch in their chase for a playoff berth.

Three-time all star Julius Randle continues to recover from a dislocated shoulder suffered on January 27. Center Mitchell Robinson is still rehabbing from ankle surgery and OG Anunoby remains sidelined following elbow surgery. All three made the trip to Cleveland, the players’ first road trip since suffering their injuries prior to the All-Star Game break.

Mr. Anunoby and Mr. Randle are cleared to begin light basketball activities in preparation for a return to action. Though the Knicks remain optimistic, it’s uncertain whether any of the three players will return before the end of the regular season. The possibility of Mr. Randle undergoing surgery is still in play.

“It’s been the story of the season,” Mr. Thibodeau said of the Knicks series of injuries to key players. “We’ve been fighting shorthanded since December. Just keep fighting. That’s all we can do each and every day is go out there and go as hard as you can.”

The 36-25 Knicks are holding onto the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Going into Monday’s action they are just two and half games ahead of the eighth-place seed. It would take a collapse for them not to make at least the play-in tournament. If they’re going to make a serious run at the title, though, they’ll need to be healthy and regain the chemistry lost with so many key players being out for so long.

The Knicks are 3-3 since the All-Star game, staying afloat thanks to key contributions from the likes of Mr. Hart, who had 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists against the Cavs. “He set the tone for the team,” Mr. Thibodeau said. “It was one big play after another.”

The guard Donte DiVincenzo added 28 points, and newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20. All three along, with role players Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa, need to play at a high level until Mr. Brunson returns.

“When you’re shorthanded your margin of error is really small,” Mr. Thibodeau said. “You have to play with great intensity, great concentration on every play.”

The Knicks hope to get Mr. Brunson back for a busy stretch of their schedule. After Tuesday’s game at Atlanta, the Knicks play the Orlando Magic on Friday at Madison Square Garden before embarking on a stretch of four games in six days.

Help is on the way. The Knicks are on the verge of signing a veteran backup, Shake Milton, to add some depth to their backcourt. The Detroit Pistons waived Mr. Milton on Friday. In his seventh season out of Southern Methodist University, Mr. Milton was traded from Minnesota to Detroit in February, but saw only limited action. He has averaged 8.7 points and 2.5 assists per game during his career.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thibodeau remains optimistic. “I love our team,” he said. “I love how hard they work. I love how they care about winning and how they’re willing to sacrifice for each other. That stuff goes a long way.”