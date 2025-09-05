LAPD Officers Pulled From Crime Suppression Assignments To Protect Harris After Trump Revoked Her Secret Service Protection

‘This temporary coordinated effort is in place to ensure that there is no lapse in security,’ the LAPD says.

Police officers at Los Angeles have been pulled from their crime-suppression jobs to provide security for Vice President Kamala Harris after President Trump revoked her Secret Service protection.

Mr. Trump ended the protection for Ms. Harris on September 1. Vice presidents typically receive a Secret Service detail for six months after they leave office; however, President Biden had extended her protection for another year. The move was expected to force the former vice president to pay for her own security, which can cost millions of dollars.

However, a local TV station, Fox 11 at Los Angeles, reported this week that an unmarked LAPD vehicle had been spotted outside Ms. Harris’ home “around the clock.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that two officers were “slated to go to the San Fernando Valley for crime-suppression work before their assignment changed” to provide protection for Ms. Harris.

The communications director for the Los Angeles police department, Jennifer Forkish, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that LAPD officers are “assisting the California Highway Patrol in providing protective services for former Vice President Kamala Harris until an alternate plan is established.”

“This temporary coordinated effort is in place to ensure that there is no lapse in security.”

Roughly a dozen officers are working on Ms. Harris’ detail. The city is expected to pay for the cost of the security until Ms. Harris hires her own security.

The union that represents LAPD officers, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, told the Times in a statement, “Pulling police officers from protecting everyday Angelenos to protect a failed presidential candidate who also happens to be a multi-millionaire, with multiple homes and who can easily afford to pay for her own security, is nuts.”

The union suggested that California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, “should open his own wallet” to pay for Ms. Harris’ security and that taxpayers “should not be footing the bill for this.”

Mr. Newsom’s office previously criticized the decision to pull Ms. Harris’ Secret Service protection, telling reporters, “The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses.”

The end of Ms. Harris’ Secret Service protection comes as she is set to embark on a 15-city tour to promote her new memoir, “107 Days,” which is supposed to provide a “behind-the-scenes account” of her failed presidential campaign.

A White House official told the Associated Press last week, when it was first reported that Mr. Trump was pulling Ms. Harris’ security, that a recent Secret Service threat intelligence assessment found no credible evidence of a threat against the vice president and that the Trump Administration did not see a sufficient reason to extend her Secret Service protection.