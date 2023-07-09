Legacy Admissions at Elite Colleges Emerges as a Coming Civil Rights Issue

The complaint against Harvard’s legacy admissions, filed with the U.S. Education Department in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling against affirmative action, could spell the end to the practice of colleges giving a leg up to applicants of alumni — or it could end up providing the courts an opportunity to adjust how they’ll apply the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

Lawyers for Civil Rights filed a complaint July 3 alleging that Harvard’s legacy practices violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964. They assert the Supreme Court’s overturning of affirmative action at Harvard makes it “even more imperative now to eliminate policies that systematically disadvantage students of color.” It seeks a government declaration that Harvard is breaking the law.

The organization argues that “nearly 70 percent of Harvard’s donor-related and legacy applicants are white, and they receive a substantial boost based on their status.” It calls legacy admission an “unfair and unearned benefit that is conferred solely based on the family that the applicant is born into. This custom, pattern, and practice is exclusionary and discriminatory.”

The complaint shines a spotlight on both legacy admissions and preferential treatment for the descendents of donors, whom it argues are “nearly seven times more likely to be admitted than non-donor-related applicants.” It alleges that “Qualified and highly deserving applicants of color are harmed as a result, as admissions slots are given instead to the overwhelmingly white applicants.”

Filed only days after the Supreme Court released its ruling on affirmative action, the case seems to be a direct response to the opinion of the Court. The executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, mentions the Court’s recent ruling explicitly in tandem with the complaint.

“There’s no birthright to Harvard,” Mr. Espinoza-Madrigal says on the organization’s website. “As the Supreme Court recently noted, ‘eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.’”

A 2018 Inside Higher Education survey showed that legacy preference is not unique to Harvard — 42 percent of admissions directors at private colleges, along with six percent at public universities, said they consider legacy status when looking at applicants.

Recent polls have found that a clear majority of Americans do not support race-conscious admissions or legacy preference. A YouGov poll reported that, of those surveyed, only about 20 percent thought race or legacy should factor into admissions decisions, while around 70 percent agreed each should not play a role.

Yet affirmative action is perceived as a policy supported more by the political left: President Biden called the Court’s recent decision a “severe disappointment,” and all three Supreme Court justices dissenting in the case were appointed by Democratic presidents. The case of ending legacy admissions is different, championed by those on both sides of the political spectrum.

One Republican presidential candidate, Senator Scott of South Carolina, told CNN’s Dana Bash that he believes legacy admissions should be ended. Conservative talk show host Ben Shapiro has repeatedly called for the end of legacy admissions.

A former Harvard president, Lawrence Summers, who served as President Clinton’s Treasury Secretary, called in a Washington Post op-ed for an end, at “elite” universities “preferences for legacy applicants” and for universities to reconsider their policies for athletes who play “aristocratic sports.”

A fellow for the Brown Center on Education Policy at the Brookings Institution, Katharine Meyer, says she does not see the dispute over legacy admissions as a partisan issue, though she notes the reasoning for opposing legacy might differ across the political spectrum.

“On the Republican side, you see much more of a push for being solely focused on academic elements and so wanting to have a greater emphasis on GPA, but standardized test scores as well,” Ms. Meyer says of the current admissions process. “On average, folks who are Democrats are more likely to support this holistic view.”

Ms. Meyer adds that some Democrats and Republicans might also be in favor of legacy because they or their children stand to benefit from it, or because they support the idea of students having a “great affinity” for their schools, regardless of political affiliation.

A recent graduate of Columbia College, Luke Seminara, says that he can see conservative reasons to support legacy, namely that it “keeps alumni invested” after graduation.

“You remove that reason to be involved — and a good reason to be involved, of course, is having your kids go to that university — [and] people are just not going to want to care about how the university is doing or developing,” he says.

Mr. Seminara also says that he sees the reaction to the case on both sides of the political spectrum as “blown out of proportion tremendously” since it ultimately affects a small group, rather than “fixing big issues in society.”

Another Columbia student, Gustavo Alcantar, says that he believes there are “much more effective” ways to create a long-standing connection with a school.

“I feel very much attached to Columbia despite the fact that I’m not a legacy admit because of the scholarly conversations I’ve had there, experiences with different student organizations, and just the environment in general,” he says.

Several elite schools have already banned legacy admissions. They include Amherst College, the University of California Berkeley, and John Hopkins University. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology avers that it has never considered legacy as a factor.

Amherst reports that, in the year following the ban, the percentage of legacy admittances dropped to six percent from 11 percent. Yet some caution that getting rid of legacy does not automatically translate to higher percentages of minority and low-income students.

“If you didn’t take the legacy kids, you’d simply get the same kinds of people who would have gone to other places,” a former president of Harvard University, Neil Rudenstine, told the Harvard Crimson. “You’re not going to get more minority students. You’re not going to get more low-income students.”

An associate professor of education at the University of Maryland, Julie Park, also agrees that banning legacy admissions is not a surefire way to increase socioeconomic diversity. She sees the possibility of future legislation on the matter, particularly given that President Biden recently instructed the Department of Education to look into the practice.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there wasn’t some sort of mandate from somewhere. I don’t know where it’s going to come from, and whether it’s going to be more localized or national, but I think that’s something that they could look at,” Ms. Park says, adding that she “would be surprised if everyone still has it in one to five years.”