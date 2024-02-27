Letitia James Taunts Trump on Social Media Over Nearly-Half Billion Dollar Fine as Interest on It Grows Daily

Ms. James has been vocal in touting her ‘massive victory’ against President Trump, whose defense is appealing the decision and claims it was politically motivated.

After New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, secured a fine against President Trump for nearly half a billion dollars for business fraud, she appears to be taunting Mr. Trump about the daily interest on the hefty fees on X.

“$464,576,230.62” she wrote on February 23, responding later to the thread with “+$114,553.04,” reflecting the enormous — and growing daily— interest Mr. Trump must pay. She repeated the exercise in subsequent days, each time highlighting the increasing interest charges.

“In a massive victory, we won our case against Donald Trump for engaging in years of incredible financial fraud to enrich himself,” she wrote in a pinned tweet. “Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and his former executives must pay over $450 million in disgorgement and interest.”

The decision earlier this month by Justice Arthur Engoron includes a ban on Mr. Trump serving in top roles at New York companies, including the Trump Organization, in addition to the hefty fines.

Ms. James, a Democrat, prosecuted Mr. Trump for fraud claiming that for decades he inflated the value of his real estate assets to gain better loans, as the Sun reported.

Mr. Trump appealed the decision on Monday. The defense, which has denied the charges and has claimed that the case was motivated by politics, told the Sun that Mr. Trump “remains confident the Appellate Division will ultimately correct the innumerable and catastrophic errors made by a trial court untethered to the law or to reality.”

Since the lower court decision, Ms. James has been vocal about the victory on X. “Donald Trump may have authored the ‘Art of the Deal,’ but in reality, he perfected the art of the steal,” she wrote, also writing that “justice has been served.”