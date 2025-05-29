‘Look What You Made Me Do’: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Savagely Beat His Girlfriend Cassie, Then Blamed Her Stylist, Witness Testifies

The district judge in the high-profile sex trafficking trial against the disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs denied the defense’s request for a mistrial on Wednesday, which came during the testimony of an arson investigator from Los Angeles.

Federal prosecutors also called a former stylist, who worked for the defendant and his ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura. Cross-examination of the stylist will resume on Thursday. Then prosecutors are expected to call the second of four alleged victims.

The first alleged victim, the star witness, Ms. Ventura gave birth to her third child, a boy, in New York on Tuesday, as first reported by TMZ. The 38 year old former singer and model, who was in an off-and-on relationship with Mr. Combs for eleven years, has two daughters with her husband, the actor and bull rider, Alex Fine. The couple welcomed their third child, which according to media reports, is healthy despite being born slightly earlier than expected.

On Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors called a former stylist, who worked for both Mr. Combs and Ms. Ventura, to the witness stand. Deonte Nash told a defense attorney, Xavier Donaldson, during cross-examination, that he last spoke to Ms. Ventura, whom he considers a friend, on Tuesday and congratulated her on her new baby.

Cassie Ventura, left, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appear at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating “China: Through the Looking Glass” in New York on May 4, 2015.Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Mr. Nash also corrected the defense attorney, when he asked about Ms. Ventura, saying that her name is actually “Mrs. Fine.”

“Mr. Nash,” the attorney said, “you testified this afternoon about your relationship with Ms. Ventura, right, Cassie, right?”

“Mrs. Fine,” the witness replied.

“I’m sorry?” The defense attorney asked, slightly confused.

“Mrs. Fine,” the witness repeated.

“Because she’s married to Alex?” The defense attorney quipped, and Mr. Nash confirmed with a proud, “yes.”

It was a poignant remark, possibly intending to show Mr. Combs, who was sitting at the defense table, leaning back in his chair, that his former girlfriend had successfully moved on.

Witness Dawn Richard testifies in Manhattan federal court during the sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean

‘Diddy Combs, Monday, May 19, 2025, in New York. Elizabeth Williams via AP

Ms. Ventura married her husband in August, 2019, one year after her troubled relationship with Mr. Combs had ended. But according to her own testimony she had already begun a romance with Mr. Fine, while she was still seeing the music producer and rapper. When Mr. Combs found out, Ms. Ventura’s girlfriend Kerry Morgan had previously testified, he was not pleased.

People Magazine reported that Mr. Fine met Ms. Ventura, because he was Mr. Combs’ personal trainer. “They hit it off, and she started to open up to him,” a source told People. “Alex wanted to be with Cassie.”

During direct examination, Mr. Nash had given damaging testimony, corroborating much of what Ms. Ventura had said when she testified two weeks ago.

He cited numerous incidents when he witnessed Mr. Combs physically abusing Ms. Ventura. In one instance, which took place sometime between 2013 and 2014, Mr. Nash said he was at Ms. Ventura’s apartment in Los Angeles to help her get ready for a music festival. She was asleep on her sofa, when Mr. Combs suddenly knocked on the door. After he was let inside, he yelled at Ms. Ventura, allegedly saying, “‘B–ch, you didn’t see me calling your phone?”

Music artist Kid Cudi testifies on the witness stand during Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Manhattan federal court,Thursday, May 22, 2025, in New York. Elizabeth Williams via AP

He then, Mr. Nash testified, grabbed her by her hair, pulled her off the sofa and dragged her into the bedroom, where he began hitting and kicking her. Mr. Nash said he tried to stop Mr. Combs by jumping on his back, but was thrown off. A former assistant of Mr. Combs’, who was also present in the apartment and is also expected to testify (she goes by the pseudonym Mia), tried jumping on Mr. Combs’ back and was also thrown down according to Mr. Nash.

Mr. Combs kept beating Ms. Ventura until her head hit the bed frame, the stylist testified, saying that,“he continued to hit her until he saw blood coming from her head.” Then the defendant allegedly told Mr. Nash and Mia, “‘Look, what you made me do.””

When Ms. Ventura testified about this incident two weeks ago, prosecutors showed photos of her bloodied eyebrow. Mr. Nash said he tried to call the police, but was told to hang up (he did not recall who told him to hang up), which he did. He said that he did speak to Mr. Combs’ chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, about the violence issue, and that she promised to address the matter with Mr. Combs, but the violence never stopped.

Mr. Nash, who began working for Mr. Combs as an intern in 2007 and within a year rose to being his personal stylist before he also started styling Ms. Ventura, told prosecutors that he would often accompany Ms. Ventura when she hid from Mr. Combs’ violent episodes in hotels. When asked how many times they would need to hide, he replied, “too many to count.”

The hole in the cloth roof of Kid Cudi’s Porsche, through which an arsonist is believed to have thrown in a Molotov cocktail. LAPD

The stylist’s testimony also confirmed the allegation that when Mr. Combs would get angry at Ms. Ventura, he would threaten to publish the vile sex tapes, and send them to her parents, which he had recorded during their sex orgies, or so called “Freak-Offs,” which showed Ms. Ventura having sex with male prostitutes.

One time, Mr. Nash recalled, telling her to let him release the tapes, since Mr. Combs must be on the tapes as well. But Ms. Ventura told him that Mr. Combs was only visible on some of them, most of the footage was of her.

Prosecutors have alleged that Mr. Combs coerced Ms. Ventura into partaking in these Freak Offs, through violence, intimidation, blackmail, and drugs, a claim the defense has vehemently denied, arguing that Ms. Ventura’s participation was consensual.

Mr. Nash told the jury that Ms. Ventura did not always want to participate in the Freak Offs, but often had no choice. He remembered one time, on her 29th birthday, Mr. Combs had called him to plan a surprise party for her. Then, during the party, he became upset when Ms. Ventura did not want to leave with him. She told the stylist that “‘He’s (Mr. Combs) is just mad at me because I don’t wanna go to the hotel and freak off with him.’” She did not want to go, he further said, she wanted to “enjoy her birthday.”

More damage to Kid Cudi’s Porsche. LAPD

But Mr. Combs felt that “after añl he had done for her,” she owed him. He eventually got his way. Mr. Nash said once they were back at Ms. Ventura’s apartment, he saw her pack a black duffle bag with sex toys and cash, and drive off with Mr. Combs. He added that both Ms. Ventura and Mr. Combs were “super high.” Though Mr. Combs was more in control of himself, and driving, than Ms. Ventura.

Mr. Nash also refuted prior witness testimony that Ms.Ventura had not taken initiative to work on her music while she was in a relationship with Mr.Combs, a claim a witness on Tuesday had made when questioned by the defense. A former employee of Mr. Combs, Capricorn Clark, had told the jury that Ms. Ventura lacked singing talent and that her drug use kept her from performing.

But Mr. Nash testified that she would go to the recording studio every day she could, and that she performed and modeled throughout the years. However, Mr. Combs would ultimately make all final decisions and controlled her completely.

After detailing further incidents, which included more threats and more violence, also against himself – Mr. Nash alleges that Mr. Combs choked him for having gone to a club with Ms. Ventura and “threw me on the car and started choking me out”– the witness told an assistant US attorney, Maureen Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, that despite everything, he did not hate Mr. Combs.

Elizabeth Williams via AP

“My whole twenties, this man’s sanity was my safety… I don’t hate him. It’s just not in me,” Mr. Nash testified.

During cross-examination, Mr. Donaldson was not able to successfully undermine the celebrity stylist’s credibility. He asked numerous times why Mr. Nash had retained an attorney if he was not, as he repeatedly testified, also intending to file a civil lawsuit against Mr. Combs.

“I have counsel to protect me. I don’t — I don’t do federal court.” Mr. Nash replied calmly, triggering laughter in the courtroom.

“Protect you related to your interests regarding civil claims against Mr. Combs, correct?” Mr. Donaldson pressed.

“No. This case,” Mr. Nash replied, meaning he had sought legal protection to help him navigate testifying in a federal court case.

Mr. Nash also told the defense attorney that he had been subpoenaed, and did not want to testify. He had already told the prosecutor the same thing, when she began her questioning, and by asking him again, the defense merely amplified the fact that the stylist did not seem to have any hidden agendas or motives, and was in the court room, telling the truth, because he had to.

Ex-assistant Capricorn Clark leaves after testifying in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex-trafficking trial at Manhattan federal court on May 27, 2025. Adam Gray/Getty Images

“Are you considering a lawsuit against Mr. Combs?” Mr. Donaldson asked a third time. Mr. Nash remained steadfast, “No. I’m focused on getting out of here.”

For the remainder of the cross-examination, Mr. Combs was rapidly writing post-it notes and handing them down the line of lawyers at his table, to be passed to Mr. Donaldson, but the questions just made everything worse.

For example, Mr. Donaldson reminded Mr. Nash that he had told the prosecution that Ms. Ventura had often gone to the recording studio, “almost every day.” But then, he asked, if it was true that Mr. Combs was paying for these studio session, which Mr. Nash confirmed. But this only corroborated the prosecution’s allegation that Mr. Combs was keeping Ms. Ventura financially depended on him.

The defense will get another chance to discredit the witness on Thursday, when his testimony resumes.

The morning had not gone well for the defense either, prompting the attorneys huddled around Mr. Combs to call for a mistrial, which the judge denied.

Defense attorney Brian Steel, center, cross examines Kid Cudi, far right, as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, far left, looks on during Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Manhattan federal court,Thursday, May 22, 2025, in New York. Elizabeth Williams via AP

Federal prosecutors had been questioning the arson investigator, Lance Jimenez, in an attempt to prove one of the alleged “racketeering” acts, which is arson.

Mr. Combs, 55, has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, which requires proof of a “pattern of racketeering activity,” typically involving at least two instances of criminal conduct within a ten-year period. Mr. Combs is also charged with sex trafficking and transportation of prostitution and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“They knew exactly what they were doing,” defense attorney Marc Agnifilo fumed during a sidebar while the jury was out of the courtroom.

The fire inspector, who works with the Los Angeles Fire Department, was questioned about the alleged arson attack on the car of another rapper, Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi and who briefly dated Ms. Ventura in 2011. Mr. Mescudi testified last week, as the Sun reported, saying that he believed Mr. Combs broke into his home in December 2011 and was responsible for setting his car on fire in January 2012, because Mr. Combs was jealous of and outraged by the affair.

Cassie Ventura’s husband Alex Fine departs after the opening statements in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial at the Southern District Manhattan Federal Court on May 12, 2025 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Mr. Jimenez told the jury he agreed the car “was targeted.” During his inspection he noticed a cut in the canvas roof of the vehicle through which he believed someone threw a Molotov cocktail into the car. He found burn patterns throughout the seats, the center console, the interior roofing, the side door, and some of the carpet.

“There was a bottle on the front seat and there was like a cloth, a handkerchief, on the center console that was burned,” Mr. Jimenez testified. He also found a disposable lighter on the pavement, a few feet from the driver’s side.

The damage could have been much worse, he told the jury. The Molotov cocktail didn’t “cause the damage that it was intended for,” he said, because the bottle didn’t shatter.

The arsonist who made the Molotov cocktail used a designer handkerchief with a “silky material” and placed it into a 40 ounce Olde English 800 malt liquor bottle, which was filled with gasoline. But once lit, the gasoline didn’t trigger flames that spread throughout the car and only caused a smoldering fire. If the homemade bomb had exploded as intended, Mr. Jimenez testified, the fire in the car, which was parked only a few feet from Mr. Mescudiu’s home, could likely have spread to the house.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassie attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The mistrial drama erupted when Mr. Jimenez began telling the jury that fingerprints taken off the door at Mr. Mescudi’s home had mysteriously been destroyed.

A few weeks before the car incident, someone had broken into Mr. Mescudi’s house, and according to testimonies from Ms. Ventura, his former assistant Capricorn Clarke and Mr. Mescudi himself, that someone was Mr. Combs.

Mr. Mescudi had his home swept for fingerprints. Two prints were recovered from the glass front door. Mr. Jimenez told the jury that he wanted to take the card with those prints and compare them to prints taken from the burnt car. But the card, Mr. Jimenez testified, which was kept with evidence from the arson investigation, was destroyed by an officer from the Los Angeles police department in August 2012.

Mr. Jimenez said that any destruction of evidence usually needs to be authorized by a lead investigator. No one authorized the destruction of the card which carried the finger prints from Mr. Mescudi’s door.

Attorney Marc Agnifilo arrives for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 21, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“What the government has done is outrageous,” Mr. Agnifilo, the defense lawyer, said, adding “they were suggesting to the jury that someone in this courtroom had something to do with the improper and suspicious destruction of these fingerprints.”

The presiding district judge, Arun Subramanian, denied the mistrial motion but ruled that any testimony from the arson investigator involving the missing fingerprint card would be struck from the record. Alexandra Shapiro, another defense attorney, lamented that the jury would still be left with the impression that her client was somehow involved in the disappearance of crucial evidence. But an assistant US attorney, Christy Slavik, argued that the questions had been raised in “good faith.”

All in all, Wednesday was not a good day for Mr. Combs. On Thursday, after Mr. Nash finishes his testimony, prosecutors are expected to call the next alleged victim, a former personal assistant of Mr. Combs, Mia.