Los Angeles Preparing a Hollywood Blockbuster for Olympics 2028

Preparations for the 2028 Olympics at Los Angeles began in earnest Monday, and while four years might seem a long way into the future, it’s not too early to predict the key storylines of the Hollywood Summer Games.

The Paris Olympics are going to be a tough act to follow. When the world needed a distraction from all its problems, the Olympics delivered, with exceptional athletes engaging in spirited competition cheered by their loyal countrymen. World records were broken, new sports like Breaking were introduced, and legends added memorable chapters to their Olympic legacies. It all took place in one of the world’s most spectacular cities, with events easily accessible by public transportation.

While the Paris Games felt like the final bow for American Olympic legends like LeBron James and Diana Taurasi in basketball, Katie Ledecky in swimming, and Simone Biles in gymnastics, the 2028 Games in Los Angeles should feature new stars and new competitions in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

Let’s start with women’s basketball. In four years there should be no question whether Caitlin Clark belongs on the Olympic team, where she’s likely to be joined by Angel Reese in the first of what could be several Olympics appearances for both. The duo has already helped the WNBA reach unprecedented heights in attention and popularity. That should increase with four years of build-up to a run for a ninth-consecutive gold medal.

The American men’s team won its fifth straight gold on Saturday by defeating France in the championship game, but may not be heavily favored to win again at Los Angeles. Victor Wembanyama, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, and the top two draft picks in the 2024 NBA draft figure to represent France at Los Angeles. With four more years of seasoning, France will be eyeing the ultimate revenge of winning gold in basketball against an American team that likely won’t have Mr. James, Stephen Curry, or Kevin Durant. “I’m learning and I’m worried about the opponents in a couple of years,” Mr. Wembanyama said after the gold medal game.

Ms. Biles hasn’t ruled out competing at Los Angeles, but the most decorated gymnast of all time with 11 career Olympic medals would be 31 years old and is already the oldest American gymnast to win a gold medal. Isabelle David, 16, of Beverly Hills is a name to remember for 2028. “My gymnastic dream is to go to the Olympics,” Ms. David said in a recent video. “It would mean everything to me to be able to go the Olympics in my hometown where I’ve grown up training, would be a full circle moment.”

In the ever-changing landscape of track and field, the Americans will search for another Carl Lewis, who took the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics by storm, winning gold in the 100 meters, 200 meters, the long jump, and 4×100-meter relay. It duplicated the feat accomplished by Jesse Owens in 1936.

Breaking, which made its Olympic debut at Paris, won’t be part of the 2028 Games at Los Angeles. Baseball, softball, cricket, and lacrosse are making a return, while squash and flag football will be part of the Olympic menu for the first time.

International competition in flag football is already a thing, with the International Federal of American Football holding events throughout the world. While the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl winner, has expressed interest in competing, it is uncertain if America is going to assemble a version of the NFL’s Dream Team for flag football. “I definitely want to, but I’ve seen some of those guys play flag football and they’re a little bit faster than I am,” Mr. Mahomes joked during a press conference last year.

One huge difference between the 1984 Games and the 2028 Games will be the boxing competition. The 1984 American boxing team is regarded as one of the best ever assembled, winning nine gold medals, a silver, and a bronze. The squad was so talented that Mike Tyson didn’t make the team.

Among the gold medal winners were Pernell Whitaker, Mark Breland, and Henry Tillman. Evander Holyfield settled for bronze after being disqualified in his semifinal bout for a phantom late punch.

Those glory days of amateur boxing in America are gone. The 2024 American boxing team consisted of just eight fighters, four men and four women. A welterweight from Orlando, Florida, Omari Jones, won the only boxing medal at Paris for America, a bronze.

The boxing competition was also mired in controversy over Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan being allowed to compete after both were disqualified from the 2023 world championship by the International Boxing Association for high testosterone levels. Both won gold medals at Paris.

The opening ceremonies are scheduled for July 2028 and it will mark the third time Los Angeles is hosting the Olympics, after 1932 and 1984.