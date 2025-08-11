MAGA v. MIGA: Laura Loomer Blocks Marjorie Taylor Greene on Social Media, Escalating a Feud Over America’s Israel Policy

‘Laura Loomer will lie about and slander the best people in order to rip apart other Republicans she is trying to destroy,” Greene says.

An internecine battle erupting in MAGA world over the president’s America first policy and his support for Israel took an acrimonious turn on Monday when one of President Trump’s closest advisors, Laura Loomer, blocked congresswoman and frenemy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, on X and then issued a series of scathing commentary about her former friend.

The dismissal of the Georgia congresswoman from the feed of podcaster and former Project Veritas investigator garnered a raging retort by Ms. Greene, capping a days-long feud between the two over the president’s stance on Israel and its political lobby in Washington, AIPAC. Ms. Loomer’s insults kept coming even after Ms. Greene was no longer able to see the slurs.

The two first got into the fight last week when Ms. Greene, who is running for higher office in her home state after expressing disillusionment with Washington, accused AIPAC of breaking federal laws for taking freshman members of Congress on an all-expenses paid trip to Israel. Appearing on a podcast of former congressman and failed Trump attorney general candidate Matt Gaetz, Ms. Greene offered a backhanded insult of Israel, saying the secular democracy with taxpayer-funded health care and higher education doesn’t need American support. She then accused Israel of committing genocide.

“Israel is not hurting and they’ve already proven that they are more than capable of not only defending themselves, but annihilating their enemies to the point of genocide, and that’s what’s happening in Gaza. And Matt, the reason why AIPAC is attacking me is because I dared to tell the truth,” she said.

After the appearance, Ms. Ms. Loomer railed on Ms. Greene for seeking donations from Jewish Republicans while also making antisemitic comments.

“While I have no love for AIPAC, it’s so funny watching @RepMTG come out and say she is going on an anti-pro Israel crusade. When I was running for Congress, she begged me to write a letter for her saying she supports the Jews after she made her jewish space laser comments,” wrote Loomer on Friday.

“She also begged me to introduce her to the Moskowitz family, because she wanted money from Cherna Moskowitz, who has since passed away, but whose family gives a lot of money to the GOP,” Loomer continued.

On Monday, Ms. Greene shared a screen shot of the notification that she was blocked. She then attacked Ms. Loomer over her criticism of a Medal of Honor recipient before accusing Ms. Loomer of “trying to funnel her lies and manipulated propaganda” to the president.

“Laura Loomer will lie about and slander the best people in order to rip apart other Republicans she is trying to destroy. She routinely lies about me. She constantly lied about Matt Gaetz. She lies about those of us who are hard core and UNAPOLOGETICALLY America FIRST. As a matter of fact, 95% of her slanderous attacks are against Republicans. Why does she do that? Because she is not MAGA, she is MIGA,” Ms. Greene wrote, substituting Israel for America in the well-known acronym.

After blocking Ms. Greene, Ms. Loomer, who is not shy to go after anyone who displays a whiff of disloyalty to the president, shared video of Ms. Greene talking about “Twitter safety” at a fundraising event for Ms. Loomer’s 2023 failed congressional bid.

The very public recriminations between Ms. Greene and Ms. Loomer are part of an ongoing debate among President Trump’s supporters who are divided between anti-Israel sentiment that critics say borders on antisemitism and unquestioned support for Israel that opponents suggest is just shy of treason.

The debate has delighted bystanders while hardening alliances.

“Good for Laura further exposing kook MTG,” conservative radio host Mark Levin wrote on X. “Marjorie Traitor Greene sounds like a lunatic and Marxist-Islamist Jew-hater, repeatedly stabs the president in the back, and trashes conservatives … And now Laura has exposed her as a nasty hypocrite and phony.”

Despite the seething anger, the battle royale is unlikely to fester into a greater split among MAGA, predicted a former Republican senior Senate staffer, Brian Darling.

“There’s obviously tension between the America First movement and those who want to support Israel militarily and with financial aid. I mean, that’s something that’s been a battle within the Republican Party for years,” Mr. Darling tells the Sun. “The MAGA movement is not unified. It’s a coalition of different views and sometimes they clash and we’re seeing them clash now.”