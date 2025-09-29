MAGA World Erupts Over Choice of Bad Bunny To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Latin music superstar says he is boycotting America on his tour this fall and winter due to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

If the NFL hoped to keep politics out of its upcoming Super Bowl, it didn’t help itself by announcing that Latin music superstar Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show on February 8 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara.

The decision to hand the coveted stage to the Puerto Rican rapper, who has been openly critical of President Trump’s immigration policies, has triggered swift political backlash, particularly from MAGA supporters.

Robby Starbuck, a conservative commentator and former music director, posted on X: “Is it that hard to pick a unifying music act who doesn’t want to peddle woke propaganda? Does this guy really scream American football to anyone? Be for real with me. No one thinks he does. This isn’t about music. It’s about putting a guy on stage who hates Trump and MAGA.”

Benny Johnson, a right-wing podcaster, called Bad Bunny “a massive Trump hater” and “anti-ICE activist” with “no songs in English.” He posted on X: “The NFL is self-destructing year after year.”

The performer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is one of the most streamed artists of the past decade. The 31-year-old winner of three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammys is credited with elevating Latin rap to global prominence. But in recent interviews, he has said he is boycotting America on his tour this fall and winter due to the Trump administration’s enforcement of its immigration policies.

Bad Bunny said immigration raids have targeted Latino communities for mass arrests, something that could put his audience and fans at risk should they come to hear him perform in America. “ICE could be outside,” he told i-D magazine. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Despite the brewing controversy, Bad Bunny called his Super Bowl appearance a cultural victory. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” he said in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown. This is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

Roc Nation, headed by rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z, has partnered with the NFL since 2019 to produce halftime shows. “What Bad Bunny has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom added his endorsement, posting on X. “California is excited to welcome you to Super Bowl LX.”

Others mocked the decision. The Redheaded Libertarian, a conservative influencer, posted on X: “Bad Bunny is a demonic Marxist who has been granted the largest stage with the greatest audience in the middle of a Christian revival. This is by design.”

Rumors persist that Bad Bunny, who was previously in a relationship with model and television personality Kendall Jenner, was the NFL’s second choice for a headliner after the league could not come to terms with Taylor Swift, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Ms. Swift reportedly turned down the role because the NFL refused her demand to retain ownership rights to her performance. Her appearance wouldn’t have made MAGA supporters any happier, given Mr. Trump’s past criticism of Ms. Swift.

The Super Bowl halftime show is technically an unpaid gig for the performer although the league covers all expenses, including travel, stage set-up, and dancer fees; the chance to appear before 130 million people is considered ample compensation. Last year’s halftime show featuring American rapper Kendrick Lamar was viewed by a record 133.5 million people.

Bad Bunny could challenge that record. He released his seventh album this year and recently completed a 30-day residency in San Juan. He’ll be hosting Saturday Night Live on October 4.

The vice president of Apple Music, Oliver Schusser, predicted Bad Bunny’s halftime performance will be unforgettable.

“His music has not only broken records but has elevated Latin music to the center of pop-culture and we are thrilled to once again partner with the NFL and Roc Nation to deliver this historic performance to millions of fans worldwide,” Mr. Schusser said.