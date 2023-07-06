Marjorie Taylor Greene Expelled From House Freedom Caucus

The congresswoman is the first ever member to be voted out of the conservative caucus.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been booted from the conservative House Freedom Caucus, according to Representative Andy Harris, who confirmed the removal vote Thursday.

Mr. Harris told Politico that Ms. Greene was voted out of the Freedom Caucus during a vote last week, saying the caucus had taken “an appropriate action.”

“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done,” he said.

Neither Ms. Greene’s office nor the House Freedom Caucus immediately replied to a request for comment.

According to Mr. Harris, the final straw was the way that Ms. Greene treated other members of the caucus, an apparent reference to Ms. Greene calling Congresswoman Lauren Boebert a “nasty little b—-” last month.

“I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members,” Mr. Harris said. “I think the straw that broke the camel’s back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should.”

Ms. Greene’s relationship with the caucus has been strained since the speaker elections early this year. She sided with Speaker McCarthy, while much of the Freedom Caucus opposed his candidacy. Since then, Ms. Greene has frequently been at odds with members of the Freedom Caucus, such as Ms. Boebert, over issues like the debt ceiling deal and whether to impeach President Biden.

This is the first time the Freedom Caucus has voted out a member since it was founded in 2015. Other members, like the group’s founder, Congressman Justin Amash, have left voluntarily or been voted out of office.

Ms. Greene joined the Freedom Caucus after her election in 2020 and has since been one of the group’s most high-profile members, frequently making headlines for her behavior in Congress and social media presence.