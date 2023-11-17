Donna Adelson, from a wealthy Miami family, has been charged with murder in the contract killing of her former son-in-law, the celebrated law professor Dan Markel.

A Leon County, Florida grand jury has indicted the matriarch of a wealthy Miami dentist family for murder, two days after she and her husband were arrested at Miami International Airport boarding a one-way flight to Dubai and Vietnam.

Donna Adelson’s arrest came shortly after her son, Charlie, was found guilty in the contract murder of the celebrated law professor Dan Markel, the ex-husband of Ms. Adelson’s daughter, Wendi. In a case that’s gripped Florida true crime afficionados, prosecutors allege that the Adelsons hired two Latin Kings hitmen to murder Mr. Markel because he was refusing to let Wendi move with their children from Tallahassee to Miami.

Since Mr. Markel was gunned down while sitting in his car outside his modest house in Tallahassee in 2014, four people have been convicted in his murder: the hitmen, Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia; Garcia’s common law wife Katie Magbanua; and Charlie Adelson. Prosecutors say that Magbanua, who was dating Charlie Adelson, was the link between the wealthy and respectable Adelson family, who own a highly profitable dental practice, and the Latin Kings.

Fast forward to today, and Donna Adelson, 73, is currently being held at the Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond after being charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation – the same charges successfully brought against her son. Her arrest warrants allege that Donna conspired with Charlie, 47, and others to kill Mr. Markel. At the time of her airport arrest, Donna and her husband had one-way plane tickets to Vietnam, on a flight that had a stop in Dubai. Neither the United Arab Emirates nor Vietnam have an extradition treaty with the U.S.

Dan Markel and Wendy Adelson, married for six years, feuded until the end. File Photo.

According to State Attorney Jack Campbell, police and prosecutors had sufficient evidence to arrest Donna, though the arrest happened sooner than anticipated after law enforcement learned of her plans to leave the country.

Prosecutors are expected to use Donna’s attempted flight against her when the case goes to trial, along with recordings of phone calls between Donna and Charlie after his conviction “in which Donna Sue Adelson is telling Charles Adelson that she is getting things in order, creating trusts, and making sure her grandchildren are taken care of.” The affidavit also says Donna discussed “plans for a suicide” as well as “plans to flee to a non-extradition country.”

Hitmen Sigfredo Garcia, the father of Katie Magbanua’s two children, and Luis Rivera, a high-ranking member of the Latin Kings. File Photo.

As for Charlie, he is currently residing at the Leon County Detention Facility in Tallahassee, Florida, where he awaits sentencing in the coming weeks. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

During the trial that led to the guilty verdict, prosecutors said Charlie hired the Latin Kings hitmen to kill Mr. Markel, a Harvard-educated law professor who studied the role of retribution in criminal justice. The motive, they claimed, was not only that Mr. Markel was standing in the way of Wendi moving to Miami, but also that Mr. Markel had requested a protective order requiring Donna to have only supervised visits with his and Wendi’s children.

Wendy Adelson, ex-wife of Dan Markel, testifying at her brother’s murder trial. Courtroom Feed.

The two hitmen, Latin Kings boss Rivera and his friend Garcia, have already been sentenced to prison, as has Magbanua, who turned states’ evidence against Charlie after her conviction. Now prosecutors want Donna locked away for life, as well.

In their case against Donna, prosecutors say they have emails allegedly written by Donna as evidence. One email – written shortly after she learned a judge’s ruling would prevent her daughter from moving to Miami with the children thanks to Mr. Markel – shows Donna urging her daughter to “take control of [her] life and not let [Markel] think he’s just ‘won’ anything by having [her] remain in Tallahassee, eight hours away from the only family [she has], and lose out on what will be a job that will afford [her] and [her] children advantages that they will never otherwise be able to enjoy.”

Katie Magbanua, Charlie Adelsen’s ex-girlfriend, convicted of Dan Markel’s murder, testified against Mr. Adelsen. Courtroom feed. Courtroom Feed.

The case against Donna is highly circumstantial, and prosecutors will try to prove “consciousness of guilt” using her recorded phone calls and emails. It took them nine years, from the time of the murder until Donna’s attempted flight, to charge her. Charlie wasn’t charged until eight years after the murder.

During Charlie’s trial, prosecutors described Wendi and Harvey as participants in the conspiracy. Wendi, a lawyer herself, gave polished testimony at her brother’s and Magbanua’s trials, in which she denied her family had any involvement in her ex-husband’s death. Prosecutors won’t say if they are going to charge Wendi and Harvey, but say the murder case is still open.