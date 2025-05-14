The New York Sun

Join
Arts+

Mental Illness and Race Are Among the Issues Explored in Kwaku Fortune’s New One-Act Piece, ‘The Black Wolfe Tone’ 

The play offers an account of one individual’s distinctive struggles that carries wider resonance, and rather than preaching to a perceived choir, it encourages genuine reflection.

Carol Rosegg
Kwaku Fortune in 'The Black Wolfe Tone.' Carol Rosegg
ELYSA GARDNER
ELYSA GARDNER

In the opening minutes of “The Black Wolfe Tone,” Kwaku Fortune poses a question that has been asked countless times: “Is mental illness genetic? Or: Is it a result of our environment?”

It’s a query that’s especially relevant in this one-act piece, which Mr. Fortune wrote and stars in; he’s the only performer who appears onstage, in fact, playing Kevin, a young man who has apparently been relegated to an asylum. Kevin’s first symptom, delusions of grandeur, seems evident as he greets the audience: “I created you,” he declares, and then proclaims, “I am a god … not a god, THE GOD!” 

Is this truly madness, though, or a clever playwright and actor knocking down the fourth wall, using Kevin as a vehicle to explore various issues of personal and social import? In the program, Mr. Fortune, who is Irish and of mixed race — his mother was born in Ghana — points out that “Tone” was inspired by an incident where he was “accosted on a bus by a heroin addict,” who, presumably based on the artist’s skin color, mistook him for a foreigner.

Another program note informs us that the play channels the spirit of Theobald Wolfe Tone, a key figure in the late-18th century movement for Irish independence. Kevin acknowledges him as “the enlightened Protestant forming the United Irishmen. Fighting for the downtrodden, for a better Ireland, for equal rights and equal opportunities for all! Never mind sex, race, or creed.”

If you’re expecting, at this point, that Mr. Fortune has concocted a self-righteous screed about the injustices that drive us all crazy, think again: “Tone” is quirkier and more compelling than that, offering an account of one individual’s distinctive struggles that carries wider resonance, and rather than preaching to a perceived choir, it encourages genuine reflection.

Kwaku Fortune in ‘The Black Wolfe Tone.’ Carol Rosegg

Under Nicola Murphy Dubey’s direction, the play, being presented by Fishamble: The New Play Company and Irish Repertory Theatre, also crackles with theatricality. Ms. Murphy Dubey arrives from her production of another new play at Irish Rep: “Irishtown,” a rather overheated farce featuring an ensemble that, while gifted, had clearly been primed to munch on the scenery.  

Kevin, as one might expect, is given to histrionics, but Mr. Fortune’s portrait is also disciplined and dynamically varied, so that the character can seem quite poised at times, not to mention funny. Appealing to the audience and to his doctor and interrogator, one PJ Cullen — the patient assumes the shrink’s identity at times, so that they can converse — Kevin drops witty one-liners and even assumes a plummy British accent at one point.

This comedian and impressionist also, predictably, vexes us with his outbursts; yet even recounting his more erratic and violent episodes, Kevin is more intriguing, and moving, than terrifying. We learn about his Irish father, “a man of love and life, of virtue, but essentially … absent,” and his mother, an “African … princess” who became the only Black person in their Irish town.

Race naturally figures into Kevin’s feelings of alienation and persecution; Mr. Fortune doesn’t underline this point, but it remains a powerful undercurrent as we learn of his experiences. Yet the play’s tone is not one of self-pity or defeat. The “big question,” Kevin finally resolves, is this: “Will I get better?”  

There are no easy answers, but Kevin realizes, “I need to do the work. I need to be honest.” It’s sage advice for all of us, and coming from someone who’s clinically insane — and/or uniquely aware of the madness surrounding him — it carries extra punch.

ELYSA GARDNER
ELYSA GARDNER

Ms. Gardner has written about theater and music for The New York Times, The Village Voice, Town and Country, Time Out New York, Entertainment Weekly and other publications. She is a board member of the Drama Desk and has served on the jury for the Pulitzer Prize for drama twice, most recently as chair.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use