Mets Lower Expectations After Season of Dashed Hopes 

New leadership looks to turn the page after a campaign that began with promise and ended in habitual heartbreak.

The new manager of the New York Mets, Carlos Mendoza, a former bench coach with the New York Yankees, knows the lofty expectations of baseball fans at the Big Apple. As the new leader at Queens, he embraces those expectations while understanding it will take time to build a championship culture.

“I know what I’ve signed up for,” Mr. Mendoza said during a press conference at Port St. Lucie, Florida, where pitchers and catchers reported on Wednesday for the opening of spring training. “I’ve been in New York for the last six years and I know the expectations. We understand we’re building that foundation starting today. We’re not winning a championship on Day 1. We’ve got to make sure we’re prepared and we’re building relationships and we start connecting.”

Expectations shot through the roof last season when the Mets assembled baseball’s highest-paid roster — $355 million on opening day — with expensive pitching talent including two Cy Young winners, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

The Mets, though, never found a winning formula and finished 75-87 in 2023, a distant 29 games behind the National League East division winner, the Atlanta Braves. The disappointing season ended in the firing of manager Buck Showalter, who led the Mets to a 101-61 record in 2022 and was voted the National League Manager of the Year after that campaign.

The Mets’ president of baseball operations, David Stearns, turns 39 on Sunday. He was hired in October, before MLB banned the general manager, Billy Eppler, for fabricating injuries. They had been expected to work together, but now Mr. Stearns will have full control. Mr. Mendoza, 44, became a first-time manager in November, signing a three-year contract.

Hopes — and the payroll — aren’t as high heading into the 2024 season, though Mr. Mendoza insists building a winning organization starts with connection and communication. “It’s exciting to be able to put on a big league uniform as a manager for the first time and do it for the New York Mets is an honor and a privilege,” he said.

Mr. Mendoza added: “I need to learn the players. I need to learn my coaching staff. I need to learn some of the things we’re going to be doing each and every day to prepare to win baseball games. Every day I feel like we’re all learning about each other, learning about the process and the players.”

With position players scheduled to arrive for the first full workout on Monday, Mr. Mendoza said building a cohesive coaching staff and a versatile and unified roster are priorities during spring training. It may not be a $355 million team, but there is plenty of potential on the Mets roster.

Mr. Stearns, who came from the Milwaukee Brewers, told reporters in Florida, “We expect to compete for a playoff spot and have exciting baseball at Citi Field in September and October.”

Mr. Mendoza understands it’s his responsibility to fulfill those goals. “David did a good job bringing pieces to the roster,” he said. “I feel good about the talent.”

Infielders Brett Baty and Mark Vientos will compete for the starting job at third base. Prized prospect Luisangel Acuna, acquired from Texas in a trade for Mr. Scherzer, will get a strong look, as will promising right-hander Christian Scott.

The pitching staff is bolstered by the additions of right-hander Luis Severino, a former Yankee who signed a one-year $13 million contract, and a former San Francisco Giants left-hander, Sean Manaea, who signed for two years at $28 million.

The Mets also added right-hander Adrian Houser to the rotation in a trade with the Brewers that included outfielder Tyrone Taylor. Most noteworthy, Edwin Diaz, the game’s best closer in 2022, returns after missing the entire 2023 season with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

“We have some established players and some young players knocking at the door,” Mr. Mendoza said. “We’re excited about watching them perform.”

The future of slugger Pete Alonso remains a hot topic. The first baseman is set to be a free agent at the end of the season and the Mets appear in no rush to sign the homegrown superstar to a new contract before he hits the open market. That could result in some heartburn down the line.

The first game of spring training is on February 24 against the St. Louis Cardinals.The Yankees visit on March 5, with the season-opener to be played on March 28 against the Brewers at Citi Field.