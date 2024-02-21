Mets Outfield, Full of Promise, Hopes for Health

The upside is tantalizing, but availability will be crucial if the Amazins are to bounce back.

One of the strengths of the New York Mets this season figures to be its upgraded group of outfielders. They must stay healthy and productive, though, if the club is going to contend for a postseason berth in 2024.

The Mets welcomed their full roster of players this week, officially opening spring training at Port St. Lucie, Florida. While there is plenty of attention surrounding first baseman Pete Alonso’s contract and the return of closer Edwin Diaz after a lost season, the team’s outfielders offer a healthy amount of intrigue.

The projected outfield lineup — left fielder Brandon Nimmo, center fielder Harrison Bader, and right fielder Starling Marte — holds plenty of potential and a fair share of concern.

Like much of the roster, Mr. Marte is hunting for a bounce-back season. He underperformed in 2023 and eventually missed the final eight weeks with lingering groin issues from surgery the year before. Mr. Marte appeared in just 86 games for the Mets, batting .248 with five home runs and 24 stolen bases.

The two-time All-Star, who has two more seasons totaling $41.5 million on a guaranteed contract, arrived at Port St. Lucie looking fit and healthy after appearing in 11 games in the Dominican Winter League. So far so good, but injuries have plagued Mr. Marte, 35, throughout a career where he has played in at least 150 games only once “I want to be ready for every day and have fun,” Mr. Marte told SNY.

That’s the ideal scenario for the Mets, who are also hoping for a healthy season from Mr. Bader. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract to join the Mets and Mr. Alonso, a former teammate of his at the University of Florida.

The Bronxville native is regarded as one of the baseball’s best defensive center fielders, and is excited about playing at Queens. “Being a part of New York City and to be able to do it professionally is just a dream come true and I couldn’t be more excited to set my intentions for the year and do it in this uniform,” Mr. Bader told reporters. “I’m extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity.”

A 2021 Golden Glove winner, Mr. Bader underwent core muscle surgery during the off-season and is working to prepare his body for the 162-game grind. “I know what I’m capable of when it comes to helping a team win after nine innings,” he said. “I’m just going to rinse and repeat and have fun doing it.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, who knows Mr. Baber from their time with the Yankees, called him a “special player” and said the club will monitor him to try to keep him healthy. “He’s going to play a lot, but also we have to watch him,” Mr. Mendoza said. “We need to have those conversations to make sure he’s in a good spot physically and mentally for him to be himself and show everybody what he can do.”

With Mr. Bader in the lineup, Mr. Nimmo moves to left field, which isn’t a problem for the veteran outfielder and team leader, who calls winning a World Series his primary goal. The organization respects him to the point where general manager David Stearns called him in November to float the possibility of acquiring Mr. Bader.

“I have to be available to play center and left field,” Mr. Nimmo said in Port St. Lucie. “I think (Mr. Mendoza) is going to write the lineup differently sometimes depending on the pitcher. For me, it’s just being versatile.”

Mr. Mendoza said keeping in constant contact with Mr. Nimmo will be important to avoid any confusion. “He’s willing to do whatever it takes,” Mr. Mendoza said of Mr. Nimmo. “The biggest thing is to make sure we’re in communication with him and letting him know what the program looks like so he gets the proper work.”

The depth behind Mr. Nimmo, Mr. Bader, and Mr. Marte includes outfielders Tyrone Taylor and DJ Stewart. Mr. Taylor, acquired in a December trade with Milwaukee along with pitcher Adrian Houser and prospect Coleman Crow, offers a right-handed bat and defensive versatility. Mr. Stewart evolved from a minor-league free-agent pickup before the 2023 season to a consistent contributor late in the year.

Mr. Mendoza said his daily outfield lineup will depend on the opponent, his team’s health, and who is wielding a hot bat. “There’s a lot that goes into this decision,” Mr. Mendoza said. “Hopefully, I have those tough decisions.”