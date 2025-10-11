Let’s start here: $2,000 is a lot of money for a pair of headphones.

You don’t need to spend this much. My favorite headphones on the market for the money are the semi-open-back Austria Audio Hi-X65. Those cost $399, and that’s more than enough headphone quality for the money. However, suppose you want more separation, an incredibly wide frequency response, great bass, and an ultimate premium feel. In that case, the Meze Audio Poet are about as good as it gets.

To start with the feel and look, these are an Art Deco dream of headphones, with thick cables, beautiful magnesium cups with a bronze-finished steel grill, and thick plush leather pads that are attached magnetically. The top strap is more utilitarian than you might expect for the price, but these exude luxury, and they’re surprisingly light and comfortable for their size.

You buy these to listen to them, though, and it’s here that they floor you. They’re open-back, use planar-magnetic drivers, and they’re tuned to sound fun. The vocals are pushed forward and sound so lush, the bass is tight and punchy, with an emphasis on mid-bass presence over sub-bass depth, and the treble is bright enough without being overwhelming. The instrument separation is magnificent, but perhaps the most interesting quality is that — unlike the open-back headphone expectation — they don’t have this enormous soundstage.

The plush ear cushioning ensures a snug fit, and the soundstage has a rather intimate feel — like playing in a small room, just for you. Although some might wish for the drama of a vast soundstage, I find it can be a little distracting; this is the sweet spot for most listeners and most music. And again, the instrument separation is strong, and the details so sharp, that you will hear every detail in the album, and they perfect every genre they touch. Whether you love rock, hip-hop, jazz, country, or electronic, it will sound exceptional on these headphones. Also, although the headphones themselves are expensive, and they benefit from power, you can drive them with relatively modest hardware. My JDS stack proved more than capable for them.

What are the problems then? As I note, if we’re going to be picky, the soundstage isn’t as wide as you might expect from open-back headphones, and these can be a little fatiguing to listen to over time — but these are nit-picks. As I opened, you don’t need to spend this amount of money to get a great pair of headphones. But, if you do, these are a special, exceptional pair to buy.