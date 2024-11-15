Mike Tyson Slaps Jake Paul To Make Friday Night Fight ‘Personal’

The boxing legend returns for his first professional bout in 19 years to take on the YouTube star.

Is it for gimmicks or glory? Mike Tyson, who hasn’t fought in 19 years returns to the ring Friday night when the 58-year-old takes on YouTube influencer turned boxer Jake Paul, 27, at AT&T Stadium at Arlington, Texas.

Some can’t wait to see this fight to be live streamed on Netflix. Others are covering their eyes. “If anyone thinks that Mike Tyson should be in a ring at this age, you either have absolutely no emotional feelings toward the man, or you’re an idiot,” British fight promoter Eddie Hearn said. “It shouldn’t be happening.”

Despite the naysayers, Mr. Tyson, the youngest man to win a heavyweight championship, pronounced himself ready for battle. He slapped Mr. Paul across the face during their weigh-in on Thursday after being stone-faced during the press conference on Wednesday. “I’m just looking forward to fighting,” he said in Arlington. “I’m not going to lose.”

The bout is sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and scheduled for eight two-minute rounds. The boxers will wear 14-ounce gloves instead of the traditional 10-ounce gloves for heavyweight fights. Judges will score the bout.

“Someone’s getting put to sleep,” Mr. Paul predicted. “It’s going to be a war and we’re both heavy hitters. It’s not going the full 16 minutes.”

Mr. Tyson hasn’t fought since 2005 when his trainer Jeff Fenech threw in the towel after six rounds of a technical knockout loss to Irish journeyman Kevin McBride. Mr. Tyson announced his retirement immediately after the bout and aside from an exhibition against Roy Jones in 2020, he hasn’t laced up the gloves since then.

He has spent recent years doing a one man play, writing an autobiography, appearing in movies and making personal appearances at sporting and corporate events.

Despite his age and inactivity in the ring, videos of Mr. Tyson training have shown glimpses of the aggression and punching power that intimidated his opponents and captivated fans during his prime. But no one was punching back and it’s uncertain how much stamina he’ll have four years from being able to draw social security.

“I’m just ready to fight,” Mr. Tyson said. “I’ve said everything I had to say.”

The fight is expected to draw a huge audience. It will be streamed live on Netflix at no additional cost to its 283 million paid subscribers in more than 190 countries. Undercard bouts start at 8 pm ET. Just like any other Netflix offering, viewers can play, pause or watch the fight anytime from anywhere with commentary in English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German.

Mr. Tyson, 50-6-2 with 44 Kos, is a living legend. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was a global superstar while he was fighting and remains one of the most familiar names in sports. Those old enough to remember his fierceness while becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history will tune in for a taste of nostalgia, while a younger generation gets to witness someone they’ve only seen on YouTube.

Speaking of YouTube, Mr. Paul has nearly 24 million subscribers, 25 million Instagram followers and another 17.5 million on TikTok. But his legitimacy as a boxer remains in question. He is 10-1 with 7 Kos in fights with mostly MMA fighters and ex-athletes from other sports. His only loss came against the lone professional boxer he faced in Tommy Fury by split decision in 2023.

But the master marketer leveraged his YouTube popularity and riches to form Most Valuable Promotions, which has produced his last five pay-per-view events and is backing Friday’s co-feature bout, a rematch between women’s undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 Kos) against unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 Kos).

Mr. Paul is hoping a victory over Mr. Tyson will finally give him some ring credibility. “I want him to be that old savage Mike,” Mr. Paul said. “He says he’s going to kill me. I’m ready. I want that killer. I want the hardest match possible Friday night, and I want there to be no excuses from everyone at home when I knock him out.”

There are many that believe Mr. Tyson shouldn’t be fighting because of age and inactivity. The one-time “Baddest Man on the Planet,” who spent time in prison on a rape conviction, bit off a chunk over Evander Holyfield’s ear, brawled with Lennox Lewis at a press conference and was often verbally abusive to reporters, has become a beloved figure as his approaches his golden years.

His former promoter Don King voiced his support for Mr. Tyson and Mr. Fenech believes he has a chance to win, but others dread the matchup. Mr. Hearn went so far to suggest “there could be some agreement” in place to ensure Mr. Tyson doesn’t get hurt. “I don’t want to see Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson at 58,” Mr. Hearn said. “But many will, and I get it.”

Mr. Paul makes no apologies for taking on Mr. Tyson. He insists the fight “is personal” after Mr. Tyson slapped him at the weigh-in. “I’m blessed to be in the position I am, to be highly criticized,” he said. “That just means I’m doing something right. No one has had a boxing career like mine. It’ll be studied and judged. But I’ve risen to the top in four years because I’ve taken risks. I put it on the line against some of the best in the sport every single time. That’s why I’m here on Netflix against the biggest name in boxing right now.”