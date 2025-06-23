MJT Breaks With Trump, Saying Attack on Iran Feels Like a ‘Bait and Switch’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is no longer holding back in her criticisms of President Trump and his administration following the bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. Ms. Greene, who is arguably the most pro-Trump lawmaker on Capitol Hill, says bombing the Islamic Republic “feels like a complete bait and switch.”

Mr. Greene has long advocated for keeping America’s military forces out of all conflicts abroad, as well as cutting foreign economic and military aid, even to close allies. On Monday, she said that Mr. Trump’s decision to bomb Iran and muse about the possibility of a regime change operation is a reversal of his 2024 promises.

“Trump’s MAGA agenda included these key promises: NO MORE FOREIGN WARS. NO MORE REGIME CHANGE. WORLD PEACE,” Ms. Greene writes on X. “THIS is what the people voted for. Only 6 months in and we are back into foreign wars, regime change, and world war 3.”

“It feels like a complete bait and switch to please the neocons, warmongers, military industrial complex contracts, and neocon tv personalities that MAGA hates and who were NEVER TRUMPERS!” she says.

Ms. Greene has offered only tepid criticism of the administration’s decision to launch the Iranian strikes. After Israel began their Operation Rising Lion ten days ago, the congresswoman began posting online about how it was America’s responsibility to stay out of the conflict. In the lead-up to Mr. Trump’s attack, she said explicitly that this was not America’s war.

After the bombs fell, Ms. Greene told her followers to “pray for peace” and to “pray” that no one inside the United States would launch their own lone-wolf attack as retaliation.

She says that her primary reasons for advocating against war are her three children, all of whom are under the age of 30. “I will literally fight ANYONE for their future,” Ms. Greene said Monday.

“Their future and their entire generation’s future MUST be free of America LAST foreign wars,” she added. “I am FIGHTING for them to have a future where they can afford to buy a home, afford insurance, invest for retirement, enjoy life, retain their God given freedoms, afford to raise a family under their Christian faith, not be in debt, safety and security, AND NOT HAVE OUR OWN TAX PAYER FUNDED GOVERNMENT DESTROY IT ALL.”

Ms. Greene insisted that unlike what the Democrats say about her, she is willing to criticize Mr. Trump when she feels that he’s wrong. “Trump is not a king, MAGA is not a cult, and I can and DO have my own opinion,” she says.

There has been almost no pushback to Mr. Trump’s Iran strikes in Congress from his fellow Republicans, though Congressman Thomas Massie — whom the president called a “bum” on Monday — is working on a war powers resolution to try to constrain the president. Ms. Greene has not yet signed on.

“I think I represent part of the coalition that elected President Trump,” Mr. Massie said in an interview with “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “We were tired of endless wars in the Middle East and tired of wars in eastern Europe, and we were promised that we would put our veterans, our immigration policies, and our infrastructure first.”