Mother’s Day ‘Opt Out’ Movement Is Condemned as Woke Plot To Cancel Women

The movement to forgo Mother’s Day observances was started out of respect to those mourning mothers lost due to Covid. It’s now being denounced as a woke rejection of womanhood.

Big corporations are receiving backlash as they send emails offering recipients the choice of opting out of Mother’s Day communications. While the campaign has been used in previous years to support people who have lost a parent and women who are experiencing difficulties conceiving, Twitter users are claiming it’s an “anti-family” initiative aimed at “canceling women.”

A Twitter account, Arizona Informer, posted a thread Sunday showing emails from more than a dozen major corporations offering subscribers the opportunity to stop receiving Mother’s Day messages. The thread included emails from Kay Jewelers, Hallmark, Canva, and DoorDash, among others.

“Something very strange is happening with Big Corporations,” Arizona Informer said. “This is not organic. This reeks of anti-family activists.”

Mother’s Day in America will be celebrated on May 14 this year. Companies take advantage of this date to promote their products through numerous social media platforms and newsletters. Yet, as the occasional email that gives the option to skip promotions related to Mother’s Day becomes a trend, some see it as following an “anti-family activism” movement.

“Prefer not to hear about Mother’s Day?” a Nespresso newsletter says. “With Mother’s Day coming up, we understand this can be a difficult time of the year for some. If you would like to opt out of Mother’s Day emails, you can simply click below.”

Levi’s also joined the trend, sending an email saying it wanted to check in before “bombarding” its subscribers with mother-related content. “We know motherhood and all the associated feelings, emotions and memories can be tricky — and even triggering for some people,” the statement says. “The last thing we want to do is hit you with celebratory ‘yay mom’ energy that doesn’t match with your vibe.”

Twitter users are expanding Arizona Informer’s thread by adding similar campaigns sent by other companies. A user mentioned that he considered it “weird” that they are all sending the option in “unison.”

“That’s how you know it’s not organic,” the Arizona Informer responded. “Similar language. Like a template that was passed around.” Some people have even questioned whether Mailchimp, the email processing service, was behind the trend by telling its customers to send such emails.

Some users say it is part of the “left’s agenda” to destabilize the traditional nuclear family and slowly change Mother’s Day to “Birthing People’s Day.” Other users are saying that “they are on a mission” to cancel women.

“They hate our families. There’s more money & power in loneliness & despair. Depressed, anxious people are controllable,” a Twitter user, Mark Pukita, said.

Yet, other users are jumping on the thread to defend the new approach. By sharing their own experiences after losing a parent or suffering from a miscarriage, some people say they don’t want to be reminded about Mother’s Day.

One user said that her daughter gets upset every Mother’s Day because she had three miscarriages. Another user says she lost her mother and babies recently and doesn’t particularly care for Mother’s Day, as “it’s just a reminder of what I’ve lost.”

As legislators decide on transgender rights, gender identity has become a hot debate topic in America in the last few months. On Thursday, Kansas joined eight other states in enacting a law that prevents people from using restrooms that don’t align with their birth gender. Last week, House Republicans approved legislation that would bar transgender women from participating in sports teams limited to women.