Much Is at Stake — and in Play — in the Final Weekend of the NFL Regular Season

The final weekend of the National Football League regular season might as well be the playoffs for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all facing win-or-go-home scenarios. Playoff seeding, head coaching jobs, and draft positioning are all set to be affected by this weekend’s regular season finale.

“We know what’s at stake,” the Colts head coach, Shane Steichen, said during a press conference posted to his team’s website. “Go out and do your job. We’ve got to execute as coaches. We have to execute as players. It’s win or go home, so we’ve got to win.”

The Texans (9-7) and Colts (9-7) meet Saturday night in a crucial contest at Indianapolis. While perennial playoff contenders like Buffalo, Dallas, Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Pittsburgh are all in the playoff mix, the Texans and Colts weren’t expected to get this far. Both figured to be in rebuilding years while featuring rookie quarterbacks — C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, respectively.

Mr. Stroud proved his worth as a franchise quarterback by passing for 3,844 yards and 21 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Mr. Richardson, meanwhile, played just four games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. The Colts, who started 3-5, rallied around backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who has thrown for 3,164 yards and 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions. The Colts defeated Houston, 31-20, in Week 2.

“They’re a different team,” Mr. Steichen said of Houston. “They’re playing good football and they’ve gelled and found their chemistry. It’ll be a great atmosphere. We’re fired up for it.”

The upstart Texans also are looking forward to the playoff-like atmosphere at Lucas Oil Stadium. “We’re going to go out there with confidence and be relentless in every single thing we do,” Mr. Stroud told reporters in Houston. “We don’t doubt ourselves. We think we can win this game.”

There are other games with huge playoff implications. The Dallas Cowboys (11-5) will claim the NFC East with a victory at the Washington Commanders (4-12) on Sunday. The Cowboys can still capture the division crown with a loss if the Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) lose to the New York Giants (5-11) at the Meadowlands, which is far from likely.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to have everything in our control,” the Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, told reporters at Dallas, adding, “We’ve got one game to go win the division and have a no. 2 seed. That makes it a playoff game with a lot of implications.”

Tampa Bay (8-8) needs a victory Sunday at the Carolina Panthers (2-14) to win the NFC South and be home for the first round of the playoffs. If Tampa Bay loses, the victor between the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) and New Orleans Saints (8-8) on Sunday in New Orleans claims the division.

The Green Packers (7-9) will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the visiting Chicago Bears (7-9) on Sunday. If the Packers lose, the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) nab a spot with a win at the Arizona Cardinals (4-12).

The AFC East title is at stake on Sunday in Miami, where the Buffalo Bills (10-6) face the Dolphins (11-5), who are seeking their first division title since 2008. With a victory, Miami wins 12 games for the first time since 1990 and becomes the second seed in the AFC. The Bills, an immensely talented albeit inconsistent team, could be out of the playoffs with a loss.

“When there’s a little added pressure I feel like that’s when we play our best,” wide receiver Gabe Davis told reporters in Buffalo. “Having our backs against the wall is our most comfortable spot.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) are also seeking a division title. They can become champs of the AFC South by beating the Tennessee Titans (5-11) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, head coaching futures will be written this weekend. Is this the final game for Bill Belichick as head coach of the Patriots? The Jets (6-10) travel north for the season finale for two disappointing teams. With the Patriots at a ghastly 4-12, there are persistent rumors Mr. Belichick could be out after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl rings. The loser of this contest can at least take consolation in a higher draft pick.

An interim coach, Antonio Pierce, would enhance his chances of becoming the Las Vegas Raiders’ full-time leader by beating the Denver Broncos (8-8) on Sunday. The Raiders (7-9) have played better with Mr. Pierce at the helm. The coach of the Commanders, Ron Rivera, is likely out at Washington, while the Falcons head man, Arthur Smith, could use a win over the Saints to improve his chances of remaining Atlanta’s head coach.

“There’s nothing you can do about what’s going to happen beyond Sunday,” Mr. Rivera said in Washington. “So the focus should be on Sunday.”